MrBeast refuses Elon Musk's request to upload his videos on X, claims it won't be profitable enough

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" recently had an interaction on X after announcing the release of his new video, where Elon Musk encouraged him to upload his content on the social media platform. Jimmy, however, refused the billionaire, claiming that the monetization on X (formerly Twitter) was not up to the mark, and he could not justify uploading videos there.

MrBeast is famous worldwide due to his high-budget videos with eye-catching titles that garner tens of millions of views hours after being uploaded. It is no secret that Musk has been trying to attract creators to make content on X, and Jimmy is clearly a natural choice.

In a recent thread where the YouTuber had announced the video, Elon Musk seconded another user's suggestion of uploading his content on X as well.

However, MrBeast refused the suggestion, claiming that he would not be able to recoup the cost of making his videos if he uploaded them on Elon's platform even if it got a billion views, stating:

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/"

"He told Elon 'You can't afford me lil bro'": Social media reacts as MrBeast responds to Elon Musk about posting videos on X

While he may have refused Elon Musk's request to upload his videos on X for the time being, MrBeast expressed his interest in doing so if the monetization gets better. The YouTuber stated:

"I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!"

Monetization on X has been a thing for a while now, with posts generating revenue for those who have verified accounts via the premium subscription based on engagement. In addition to creators getting ad revenue from views, they also introduced a Twitch subscription-type feature that allows fans and followers to support their favorite creators in exchange for added benefits, such as seeing subscription-only posts.

While this has allowed many creators to generate a significant amount of revenue from posts on the platform, it appears that the monetization is still not at the level of other websites, such as YouTube. MrBeast's refusal to post videos on X has naturally garnered a lot of attention, with many trolling Elon Musk following the response.

In the same thread, another user jokingly remarked that the YouTuber had spurned Musk:

"He told Elon 'You can't afford me lil bro'"

Here are some more reactions to the thread.

Elon Musk has been talking about expanding the features on the social media platform since acquiring it back in 2022. A few months ago, he even tried out a livestreaming feature himself, playing Diablo 4 with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in.