“Joe’s gonna kill him” - When Joe Rogan got into heated physical altercation with Fear Factor contestant

The UFC commentator Joe Rogan is undoubtedly among the most recognized personalities in popular culture today and is widely known for being a master of many trades. While the New Jersey native started as a stand-up comic, he later expanded his resume to include being a UFC commentator, 'Fear Factor' host, and the host of the globally popular The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

During his time on 'Fear Factor,' Rogan famously got into a physical altercation with a contestant, and the two had to be separated by the other participants. The episode was part of a three-episode special-format series where five teams of popular reality TV stars competed in six stunts for a $150,000 grand prize.

During one of the grueling challenges, Hollywood producer Jonathan Baker and his wife, former Playboy Playmate Victoria Fuller, got riled up by one of the rival participants, Jon Dalton. The couple was relentlessly heckled by Dalton, who also allegedly shouted obscenities at Fuller.

After the task ended, Fuller confronted Dalton and struck him hard in a bout of anger. Host Joe Rogan didn't approve of such behavior and reprimanded the former model. However, her husband didn't like Rogan talking to his wife in a harsh tone, and stepped up to defend her.

After a heated exchange, the host could be seen putting the contestant in a headlock while WWE star The Miz tries to calm them down. During the melee, he can be heard saying:

"All of a sudden, they start going at it, and I was like, 'Alright, I got to break this up 'cause Joe's going to kill him."

Joe Rogan slams Leon Edwards for making "ego-based decisions" during Colby Covington's fight at UFC 296

Leon Edwards defended his welterweight championship for the second time against Colby Covington in the headliner of UFC 296. While many expected the American wrestling maestro to push 'Rocky' to his limits, the Englishman comfortably dominated 'Chaos' and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

In the aftermath, the UFC commentator discussed the bout in a post-fight show. While he praised Edwards for winning, the UFC commentator wasn't happy about some of the in-fight decisions the Englishman made.

He noted that the UFC welterweight champions made a tactical error by attempting to wrestle Covington in the latter rounds of the fight, leading to the Brit ending the contest in a compromised position on his back. He said:

"What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight... He chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to... You don’t want to see him make ego-based decisions when you don’t have to, especially when he’s so superior standing up."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below