"What a psycho" - Quirky habit of ex-UFC champion and teammate of Aaron Rodgers amuses NFL legend and Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan was recently joined by football player Aaron Rodgers on The Joe Rogan Experience, and the two exchanged some hilarious anecdotes.

Rogan brought up former UFC welterweight champion Matt Sera's tendency to drink so much water that he had to relieve himself in the middle of the night. He said:

“When Matt Sera was fighting in the UFC, he used to, you know, drink so much water that he would have to get up in the middle of the night to pee all the time. So he put like a bucket by the side of his bed. [And just leaned off?] Yeah, he just leaned off and pissed into something. I think maybe he had a jug, like a one gallon empty jug.”

Rodgers then mentioned his own teammate who had a similarly peculiar habit of relieving himself and then trying to hide the act by using water. His teammate only named as 'Max' was eventually caught, but kept at it. Rodgers said:

“I had a teammate who would piss himself in practice and games. And then spray a bunch of water to make it like he didn’t piss himself. [What? What a psycho! That’s a guy committed to winning.] I was like, oh hey, Max is doing it again, f**k like what is he? At one point, somebody’s like, what the f**k is that? Did you piss yourself? How long have you been doing that? Since college. What is wrong with you? They just spray it like, takes the water and puts it in his mouth and like sprays him down there. Like, we know Max. What the f**k is wrong with you f*****g athletes? You have to be a f*****g crazy person.”

Sean O'Malley lauds Joe Rogan for new mega deal with Spotify

Joe Rogan recently renewed his contract with Spotify by signing on a new deal reportedly worth $250 million. The deal will also allow the JRE podcast to be streamed on other platforms, meaning the podcast will no longer be exclusive to Spotify.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley praised the UFC commentator for his mega deal. On the TimboSugaShow, O'Malley highlighted the non-exclusive nature of the deal as extremely valuable and said:

"That's insane. Yeah, that would be sweet, that's insane if they're paying him that much, and it's not going to be exclusive... That's f*****g gangster.".

