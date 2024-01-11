5 best-rated true crime podcasts of 2023

True crime podcasts are popular among listeners as they offer details about actual incidents, exploring stories of real-life murders, missing person cases and mysteries. They also provide in-depth insights into the case that help us to know more about the real incident. In addition, the ability of true crime podcasts to explore investigative information provides an educational element.

There are a variety of podcasts about true crime that provide stories of shocking incidents. Like every year, 2023 also saw its fair share of such podcasts, but only a few of them could become top-rated among listeners.

Note: The list mentioned below is not ranked in any order.

Best true crime podcasts that will keep you hooked

Introducing Suspect: Five Shots in the Dark (Season 3)

Introducing Suspect is known for their Vanished in the Snow, which is the second season of the podcast. The investigative series returned for its third season in 2023 with the new installment, Five Shots in the Dark. This 10-episode true crime podcast is about Leon Benson, who was wrongfully convicted for the murder of a man named Kasey Schoen in 1998, and after 25 years, was released from prison.

According to Spotify, the synopsis of the podcast reads,

“Leon Benson spent 24 years in an Indiana state prison for the 1998 murder of a young man named Kasey Schoen. His conviction hinged on the testimony of two eyewitnesses – but what if their memories turned out to be wrong? And what if the people who knew what really happened had never been allowed to speak?”

Host Matt Shaer returns in season 3, where he spotlights how the justice system failed in the case. Besides Shaer, attorney Lara Bazelon is also on the podcast to investigate who the real killer might be.

Queen of the Con: The Rich Girl (Season 3)

Queen of the Con is known for their popular podcast, which includes The OC Savior, The Irish Heiress, and many more. In 2023, the podcast aired its third season, featuring The Rich Girl. The 10-episode true crime podcast is about Danielle Miller, a self-proclaimed con artist.

According to IMDB, the synopsis of the podcast reads,

“Danielle Miller lived a privileged 'Gossip Girl' lifestyle growing up in Manhattan and attending a fancy private school. Her mom was a Rockette; her dad was president of the New York Bar Association. But a cruel twist of fate and vengeance drastically and irrevocably altered her childhood, leading her to a life of scamming.”

Jonathan Walton serves as the host of this true crime podcast from iHeartPodcasts and AYR Media. The podcast series offers insight into the life of Danielle Miller. Besides the podcast, there is also an episode in the documentary series, The Age of Influence on Hulu, which explores the life of Miller.

Deep Cover: Never Seen Again (Season 3)

Deep Cover is known for covering cases of true crime through interviews with federal agents and convicted criminals. The podcast series returned for its third season, Never Seen Again, which is about Brooke Henson, who went missing from her home in South Carolina in 1999.

According to Spotify, the synopsis for the podcast's third season reads:

“Season three, Never Seen Again, tells the story of two women, living on opposite sides of the country, who went missing in the summer of 1999. Seven years later, their stories collided when a small town detective got a tip and became convinced that if he could solve one mystery, he'd solve the other.”

In this season, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host Jake Halpern interviews South Carolina detectives, federal agents, and family members of the person who went missing. The podcast series delves deeper into what actually happened to Brooke Henson. This is a 6-episode podcast series that covers the story through the people involved in the case.

Paper Ghosts: In Plain Sight (Season 3)

Expand Tweet

Paper Ghosts returned for a third season, In Plain Sight, in 2023. This true crime podcast series is about Tammy Jo Zywicki, a young college student who went missing and was later found dead in 1992. However, the more shocking fact is that even 30 years after her death, the killer has never been found.

According to Spotify, the synopsis of the podcast reads:

"When a young college student’s car was abandoned on the side of a busy midwest highway in 1992, police figured it was a runaway case. Nine days later, she was found brutally murdered, nearly 500 miles away."

The New York Times-bestselling true crime author and investigative journalist William Phelps serves as the host of the podcast, where he examines the case by exploring every detail related to the police investigation, suspects, and people involved in the case.

Strangeland: Murder in Maple Shade (Season 2)

Strangeland is a true crime podcast series that is known for examining cases that mostly happened in immigrant neighborhoods. Murder in Maple Shade is the second season of the podcast series, which is about Indian tech worker Sasikala Narra and her son Anish, who were brutally murdered on March 23, 2017. To date, the killer has not been found, and the case remains unsolved.

According to Spotify, the synopsis of the podcast reads:

“Maple Shade, New Jersey is a quaint suburb; its slogan is “Nice Town, Friendly People.” But on the evening of March 23, 2017, an Indian tech worker, Sasikala Narra, and her six-year-old son, Anish, were found brutally murdered in their apartment. Police questioned the husband and father, Hanumantha, but his alibi had checked out. Six years later, the case is still unsolved, and authorities won’t discuss it.”

This true crime podcast from Aduiochuck and Western Sound is hosted by award-winning journalist Tinku Ray and investigative journalist Ben Adair. Ray and Adair investigate the case by examining every detail and discovering new leads.

All the true crime podcasts mentioned in the list are available on Spotify and iHeart.