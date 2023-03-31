The Night Agent's Peter Sutherland and 5 other fittest FBI agents

The Night Agent, which premiered on March 23 on Netflix, has garnered a lot of popularity among fans of the genre. Created by Shawn Ryan, the show's biggest highlight is its lead character, FBI agent Peter Sutherland.

The character from The Night Agent is a fan-favorite due to their fitness, fighting skills, and charming nature. Over the years, the audience has witnessed fictional FBI Agents on several popular TV shows. Their presence of mind, along with their strong personalities, has captivated audiences all around the world.

The list entails Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted, Temperance "Bones" Brennan in Bones, Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, and others. Without further delay, let's jump right in to take a closer look at some of the best FBI agents on TV shows, including The Night Agent's Peter Sutherland.

Peter Sutherland of The Night Agent and five other FBI agents who have exceptional physical and mental skills

1) Dana Scully in The X-Files

A still of Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully in The X-Files (Image Via IMDb)

Dana Scully is one of the lead characters in The X-Files, portrayed by actress Gillian Anderson. Scully is a fierce FBI Special Agent, scientist, and medical doctor in the series. The character firmly believes in scientific explanations and has cracked many unusual cases.

Scully is also a faithful Catholic, and the nature of her character plays a crucial part in many episodes of the show. As the show progresses, they become more flexible and open-minded about the possibilities of supernatural happenings.

2) Olivia Dunham in Fringe

A still of Anna Torv as Olivia Dunham in Fringe (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Olivia Dunham is the main character in the popular and riveting crime drama series Fringe. The character, played by actress Anna Torv, is a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and is a graduate of Northwestern University.

She is assigned to explore, investigate and solve an array of unexplained phenomena in the series. She possesses unusual abilities, including pyrokinesis, telekinesis, and the power to cross safely between universes momentarily. This was a result of a drug experiment conducted on her when she was a child.

Olivia Dunham is quite a loner and invests most of her time in her work. She also has an extremely strong sense of justice, leading her to solve any complicated case.

3) Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks

A still of Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks (Image Via IMDb)

Dale Cooper is the central character in Twin Peaks, played by actor Kyle MacLachlan. Cooper is a Special FBI Agent assigned to investigate and solve the complex murder case of homecoming queen Laura Palmer in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington.

The character is an eccentric FBI agent who appeared in Twin Peaks in 1989 to solve the brutal Laura Palmer murder case. He quickly falls in love with the fictional town and gets accepted by the tight-knit Twin Peaks community. He has some quirky mannerisms, including a satisfactory 'thumbs up', sage-like sayings, and a sense of humor.

4) Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent

A still of Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent (Image Via IMDb)

Peter Sutherland is the lead character in the brand new Netflix series, The Night Agent. The role is played by Gabriel Basso, who has been getting a lot of positive attention from fans for his incredible acting throughout the series. The character is a young FBI agent who works as a Night Action telephone operator at the White House in The Night Agent.

In the series, Sutherland gets involved in a dangerous and high-profile case after getting a call from an extremely frightened civilian named Rose Larkin, whose uncle and aunt have been murdered. Together, they uncover an array of dark secrets regarding Rose's family, which sends them on the run for their lives.

Peter Sutherland has proven to be quite the dynamic as he is seen emerging out of several dangerous situations involving bombings, gun fights, and several exhilarating chases. His physical flexibility and quick-thinking abilities have made him quite the fan-favorite.

5) Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted

A still of Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Remy Scott is one of the lead characters in the fan-favorite police procedural spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted. Scott's character is portrayed by actor Dylan McDermott, who previously played pivotal roles in other crime action series, including Hostages.

Remy Scott is the FBI Supervisory Special Agent who replaces Jess as Team Leader. The character returns to Manhattan after completing a session with the Vegas Fugitive Task Force. The agent got his start in the New York Field Office. He is charismatic and brilliant at what he does.

The character employs an eye-for-an-eye approach to justice and holds strong leadership qualities. Under his efficient supervision, his team has solved many difficult cases.

6) Temperance "Bones" Brennan in Bones

A still of Emily Deschanel as Temperance "Bones" Brennan in Bones (Image Via IMDb)

Temperance "Bones" Brennan is the main character in the procedural crime comedy-drama series, Bones, and is portrayed by Emily Deschanel. Brennan is an excellent forensic anthropologist at the prestigious Jeffersonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

She is strong-willed, passionate, and quite mindful. She holds a focused determination when working. She has overcome several life circumstances and has only grown to be more stable and stronger.

She is also a wealthy writer of crime fiction novels mainly drawn from her experiences at work. She is a believer in facts and evidence. She also comes across as detached and distant. However, as the series progresses, she displays compassion and empathy. The character is considered one of the top FBI agents on TV shows.

Don't forget to catch The Night Agent and the five other crime action series.

