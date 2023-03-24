The Night Agent ending explained: Was Peter's father a traitor?

The Night Agent, Netflix's latest entry into the spy genre, premiered on the streaming giant on March 23, 2023. The 10-episode show, which came shortly after The Recruit, is a similarly-styled series following a CIA operative.

The new series, however, was much more straightforward with a simpler plotline and more engaging format. The finale was also packed with ample suspense and a lot of revelations.

Based on the book, The Night Agent by Matthew Quirk, the series followed the source material pretty closely. It also managed to capture the essence of Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). The synopsis for the series reads:

"While monitoring an emergency line, an FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."

The final episode of The Night Agent followed the complicated plot of the president's attempted assassination and the crucial revelation about Peter's father.

The Night Agent ending explained: How did Peter save the day?

The Night Agent episode 10 began with Peter (Gabriel Basso) confronting Diane Farr (Hong Chau) about everything, including the plan to kill Omar Zadar and the President of the United States. It turned out that Diane had set forth a chain of events that included everything from the Metro bombing to the murder of Rose's uncle and aunt.

Peter tasked Diane to get him and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) into Camp David undetected. Diane revealed that she was only involved in the coverup of the incident and that Rose’s aunt and uncle were killed after they met with Zadar, as everyone assumed that they told Zadar about the conspiracy.

This also led Peter to realize that Diane had only used him because he was dispensable. She made sure of this by publicly accusing him of kidnapping Maddie Redfield (Sarah Desjardins), the VP’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and Maddie reach Camp David, where they are separated by officials who want to see Maddie alone. VP Redfield took Maddie to a bunker and explained why Zadar was being killed. He kept Maddie trapped in the bunker.

As soon as Diane, Peter, and Rose arrived, Diane rushed to inform the head of the Secret Service that there was a bomb in the property. Before any action was taken, Redfield's double agent killed the head of the Secret Service and shot Diane.

As President Travers arrived at the property, Chelsea managed to down one of the agents trying to stop her from getting to Maddie, and located the bomb. Finally, with this revelation, one agent was able to get the president out in time before the explosion. Chelsea also reached Maddie just in time to get her out before the bomb exploded.

Just before the president was put in a plane, Peter intercepted the group, guessing that the plane was a part of the killer's plan. He also said that there was a bomb in the flight. After double-checking, the bomb was found. Peter had to hold the president hostage to complete the check.

After the assassination plan was ultimately foiled, Peter was taken away by the police. But the president knew that it was going to be all right as she knew the truth, and Redfield realized that his game was over.

After the fiasco at the end of The Night Agent, Peter and Rose sat down with the president, who offered anything Peter wanted.

Peter wanted to know the truth about his father.

The President revealed that his father had indeed said on tape that he was selling the country's secrets, but that was only to become a double agent for his country. Peter's father was innocent after all.

The ending of The Night Agent saw Peter being offered a new assignment by the president. This also set up a possible second season.

The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.

