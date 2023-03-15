What time will FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 15 air on CBS? Release date, promo, and more

FBI: Most Wanted season 4, the current season of the gripping police crime drama, returns with its much-awaited episode 15 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), on the CBS TV Channel. Created by René Balcer, the series has garnered a lot of popularity over the last few years for its riveting storylines and impressive acting by the lead actors.

It is safe to say that followers of FBI: Most Wanted have been quite excited to watch the new episode. This comes after FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14, titled, Wanted: America, featured a thrilling series of events, including the shocking murder of a rising star triathlete.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 15 has been titled Double Fault

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 15 plot explored

Scheduled to air this Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 15 of season 4 has been titled, Double Fault. D. Dona Le acted as the writer of the episode, which was written by Ken Girotti.

The official synopsis for episode 15, given by the CBS TV Network, reads:

"The Fugitive Task Force springs into action to find a famous foreign tennis player after she's kidnapped from a tennis court in Brooklyn."

The description provides fans with hints about what the new episode has in store for them. By the looks of it, episode 15 will focus on a complex case involving the astounding kidnapping of a renowned international tennis player.

The brand new episode 15 will display the entire task force delving deep into the case to rescue the tennis player who was abducted from a Brooklyn tennis court. They will work together to find out the culprits behind the kidnapping. The episode is sure to take viewers on a stimulating ride.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast list

The lead actors on the cast list for the current season of the show include:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

The latest season 4 of the series debuted on September 20, 2022, on the CBS Channel. The show's official synopsis reads:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

The description further continues:

"The team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI's Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon."

Catch episode 15 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4 on CBS on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

