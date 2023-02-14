FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 - Release date, promo, cast, and more details explored

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 will debut on CBS Channel this Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by René Balcer, the upcoming installment of the show will see the Fugitive Task Force investigating a kidnapping case concerning two Vermont teens.

The last episode, titled Crypto Wars, saw the entire team chasing after the suspects who were behind the Ohio energy plant explosion. The chase soon led to a mystery related to a major crypto company. However, just when the owner of the Ohio energy plant was rescued, Remy receives a shocking news.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 will see entire team investigating the kidnapping case of the two Vermont teenagers

Release date and time, where to watch

The upcoming episode of the police procedural series' will be released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, exclusively on CBS Channel. The airtime for FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 is 10 pm ET/PT.

Viewers will require a connection to the popular network CBS to watch the new episode 12. The audience can also watch the preceding episodes of the series on Paramount+.

What to expect from FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12

Season 4's episode 12 has been titled, Black Mirror. Written by Richard Sweren, the episode is directed by Jean de Segonzac. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by CBS Network, reads:

"When two Vermont teens are kidnapped on their way home from a basketball game, the team is led to a wayward pastor and his brother; Remy attends a hearing for his brother's murderer."

The official synopsis hints that the episode will be full of a highly exhilarating set of events, as the entire team will be seen diving deep into the kidnapping case of two Vermont teens. The new episode will also show Remy attending a hearing for his brother's murderer.

What happened last time on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 11

Episode 11 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4 saw two men killing the security guard of the Ohio energy plant to place the bomb. Besides that, they also kidnapped the owner of the plant, Graham Solinder. However, the scene was witnessed by his autistic son, Dante. Although the federal government was treating the entire issue as a terrorist attack, nobody was ready to investigate into the case seriously.

The suspects called themselves the Tanner brothers, who were eco-terrorists fighting for a climate change cause. After the two died, and Graham was taken by Tom, they were tailed by Gavin. The latter eventually shot Tom and fled with Graham. The FBI found Tom, arrested him, and treated his wound. However, the mystery around who Gavin worked for hovered.

Turns out that he is working for a mysterious Asian man. While the secret behind the USB was finally revealed, a political tension started between the US and China. However, the twist came in the form of Dante, who knew the code required by the two countries. Graham was ultimately rescued. At this point, Remy receives the news for parole of his brother's murderer.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast

The lead cast list for the new season of the CBS series includes Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines, Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, and several others.

