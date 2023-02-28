What time will FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14 air on CBS? Release date, plot, promo, and more details

FBI: Most Wanted season 4, the brand new season of the gripping spin-off series, is all set to return with its upcoming episode 14, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. The episode will air on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The audience of the show has been buzzing with anticipation to see what the new episode has in store for them. This comes after FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 13, titled, Transaction, which featured a series of highly arresting events, including a complicated kidnapping case involving a teenage girl.

So, without further delay, here's everything fans should know about the upcoming season 4 episode 14 of FBI: Most Wanted before it airs on CBS Network.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14 has been titled Wanted: America

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14 plot explored

As mentioned earlier, the much-awaited episode 14 of the crime action series' season 4 will be released this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel at 10.00 pm ET.

Wendy West has served as the writer of the episode, while Ludovic Littee has acted as the director. The official synopsis for Wanted: America, given by CBS Network reads:

"When a rising star triathlete is found violently murdered, the team chases after one of her teammates and his girlfriend; Remy reunites with a true crime show producer from his past."

The official synopsis gives viewers clues regarding what to expect from the upcoming episode. By the looks of it, it is clear that episode 14 will take the audience on a dramatic journey as the team will be seen delving deep into the heinous murder case of a rising star triathlete.

The episode will also display Remy reuniting with a producer of a true crime show from his past. Thus, followers of the show are in for a thrilling ride.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast

The cast members for the latest season 4 of the series include:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

The fourth season of the series was released on CBS on September 20, 2022. The official synopsis for the series, given by the network, reads:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

The official synopsis further states:

"The team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI's Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon."

Don't forget to catch episode 14 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4, which will debut on CBS on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET.

