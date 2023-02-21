FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 13 release date, time, what to expect, and more details explored

FBI: Most Wanted season 4, the latest in the top-rated crime action series, is all set to return with its 13th episode. The latest entry will arrive this Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS TV Network. René Balcer is the creator of the popular series.

Followers of the CBS series have been buzzing with anticipation to see what the upcoming episode has in store, especially after episode 12, titled Black Mirror, showcased a series of highly nail-biting events, including a case of two kidnapped Vermont teens. The episode also displayed Remy attending a hearing for his brother's murderer

So, without further ado, let's dig deep to learn about the thirteenth episode of the series' fourth season.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 13 has been titled Transaction

What can fans expect from episode 13 of the series' fourth season?

As stated earlier, the highly awaited 13th episode of season 4 will be released exclusively on the CBS TV Network on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Its airtime will be 10:00 pm ET. The audience only needs a connection to CBS Channel to catch the upcoming episode.

Season 4's episode 13 has been titled, Transaction. Written by Khalid Abdi Moalim, Joe Cassar sat at the director's helm. According to the official synopsis for episode 13, given by CBS Network:

"The team must navigate the mistrust of authorities in a tight-knit Somali community in Minnesota as they race to find a kidnapped 14-year-old girl."

Take a closer look at the official promo for the new episode here:

The official synopsis and promo clip for the series' latest episode provides fans with interesting clues and glimpses. From a glance, it is crystal clear that episode 13 will consist of highly intriguing events as the entire team will dive deep into the intense case of a 14-year-old kidnapped girl in a Somali community in Minnesota.

Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a dramatically woven and quite thrilling new episode.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast list explored

The promising lead cast for season 4 includes Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, and a few others.

Season 4 of FBI: Most Wanted premiered on CBS on September 20, 2022. As per the official synopsis for the show:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

The synopsis continues:

"The team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI's Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon."

Don't forget to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 4, episode 13, which will air on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

