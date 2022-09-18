CBS show FBI: Most Wanted season 4 - Who plays Fugitive Task Force's new member Ray Cannon? 

FBI: Most Wanted season 4, the much-anticipated and highly fascinating season of the spin-off high-stakes crime-action series, is all set to air with the first episode on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 PM ET / PT, exclusively on the popular network CBS.

It is the first spin-off series of the fan-favorite series, FBI, and René Balcer has acted as the creator of the series. Dick Wolf, René Balcer, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski have served as the executive producers for the police procedural series.

The highly talented and well-known American actor Edwin Hodge will be seen playing the role of the Fugitive Task Force's new member, Ray Cannon, in FBI: Most Wanted season 4.

The premiere episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 4 has been titled, Iron Pipeline. Richard Sweren acted as the episode's writer, while Peter Stebbings served as the director.

The official synopsis for episode 1 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4, released by CBS, reads:

"A family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room; Barnes struggles with Remy's leadership style upon her return from maternity leave; Remy and his sister plan for their mother's care."

Since the first glimpse of actor Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon was launched, the audience has been quite eager and excited to see what the highly talented actor will bring to them in season 4 of the series.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Edwin Hodge, ahead of the debut of the first episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 4 on CBS.

All about actor Edwin Hodge who plays Ray Cannon in FBI: Most Wanted season 4

Born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the 37-year-old actor Edwin Hodge grew up in New York. From an early age, Hodge aspired to become an actor and be a significant part of the acting industry.

The actor first landed the role of Dexter's friend in the popular 1995 action movie Die Hard with a Vengeance. From there, his acting career took off and he went on to become a well-recognized and acclaimed actor in the industry.

He is best known for portraying the character Dante Bishop in The Purge movie series, Rick Newhouse in the 2013-2015 series Chicago Fire, Benji in the 2014 horror movie As Above, So Below and Clayton Poole in the 2019 Apple TV + series, For All Mankind.

The actor has also been a part of several other notable movies, including The Long Kiss Goodnight, A Light in the Forest, Hangman's Curse, Fighting the Odds: The Marilyn Gambrell Story, Take Me Home Tonight, Red Dawn, All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Good Neighbor, Bumblebee, The Tomorrow War and a few others.

Edwin Hodge has also been a significant part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing Boston Public, Jack & Bobby, Invasion, Cougar Town, NCIS: Los Angeles, Sleepy Hollow, Six, Grey's Anatomy, One Tree Hill, CSI: Miami, Secrets and Lies, Mayans M.C., Grounded for Life, Ghost Whisperer, Mental, Bones, Cold Case and several others.

Without a shred of doubt, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the character Ray Cannon, played by Edwin Hodge in FBI: Most Wanted season 4, will unfold.

Don't forget to catch the first episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 4, debuting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on CBS.

