My Hero Academia overtakes Demon Slayer on New York Times Bestseller list

My Hero Academia surpasses Demon Slayer as the highest-placed manga series on the New York Times Bestseller list. This was revealed in the June edition of the list, with the manga series written by Kōhei Horikoshi sitting in second place with volume 34. That goes to show the power the series still has, even after being active for so long now.

Both series were featured on the Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list of the New York Times, which, as the name suggests, is focused on the selling numbers of sequential art, such as American comic books and manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer.

My Hero Academia is ranked second and Demon Slayer is at 12th position on the New York Times Bestseller list

My Hero Academia, the manga series written and drawn by Kōhei Horikoshi, is sitting in second place on the New York Times Bestseller list, surpassing Demon Slayer in the process. Every manga series is featured on the Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list of the New York Times, and it covers every market of sequential art, including American comic books.

Volume 34 of My Hero Academia was ranked in second place on the June list, while the first volume of Demon Slayer was in the twelfth position. Other notorious examples include Eiichiro Oda’s legendary One Piece series, whose recent volume 102 was in seventh place on the May list, and Tatsuya Endo’s Spy X Family series, which was in thirteenth place.

This was a major success for Horikoshi’s story, as it has proven to have a lot of staying power for almost a decade, becoming one of the flagship titles of the manga industry in recent times in the process.

The plot of the stories

My Hero Academia is set in a world filled with superheroes and supervillains with abilities called Quirks, which would be this story’s equivalent to superpowers, and they are born with them. However, protagonist Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who idolizes superheroes, was born without Quirks and cannot form or develop one.

Things take a turn for the better when he risks his life to save a person from a super villain, gaining the admiration and respect of his idol, All Might, who decides to mentor him to become a hero. After a lot of events, Midoriya finally gets a big chance in the superhero academy, which kicks into motion the main plot of the series.

Demon Slayer is set in early 1900s Japan. Tanjiro Kamado’s family is slaughtered by a demon king called Muzan. Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who was turned into a demon, were the last survivors, and a Demon Slayer called Giyuu Tomioka gives him the chance to train and become one to avenge his family’s deaths, kickstarting his journey.

