One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda to get surgery during the hiatus

With the release of the latest One Piece spoilers, fans were given an inside look at what appears to be an exceptionally exciting and revelatory issue for the series. This is especially significant considering how informative and engaging the Reverie flashback has already been up until the previous release, chapter 1085.

Although these latest spoilers for Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series are truly transcendental, fans are primarily discussing the announcement of a one-month hiatus. Likewise, the release of spoilers didn’t provide a reason for this one-month hiatus, leading to wild speculation on and claims about the final saga’s narrative quality.

However, in the hours since spoilers were released, fans have seen Shueisha and Oda himself put out an official message regarding the reason behind the hiatus. While this has since dispelled commentary on the final saga’s quality and any potential missteps in the near-future, this announcement has created another problem One Piece fans are now concerned with.

One Piece creator Oda set to have surgery for astigmatism, forced to shelf manga series for 1 month

With the confirmation of the month-long hiatus being due to Oda receiving eye surgery, One Piece fans are now singing to the tune of wishing Oda the best of luck and a speedy recovery. Per Oda’s message, his astigmatism has caused things to look blurry, to the point of hindering his work on the manga.

Likewise, he says he’s been talking with his editors as well as the editor-in-chief of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, about taking this hiatus for surgery. With the team now deciding that this is the best time to get it done, Oda will be forced to rest until the July 17 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, where he and his series will return with chapter 1087.

One potential key factor in deciding to take the hiatus now could be where the series is at in terms of its final saga. With the Reverie flashback apparently putting all the necessary pieces in place for the series’ conclusive section, it makes sense to take the hiatus before diving into what’s left rather than during. Similarly, Oda likely wants to put his best foot forward in terms of his artwork as well, which is difficult to do when battling astigmatism.

One other significant potential factor could be the imminent release of a trailer and announcement of a release date for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the series. With it already being confirmed to release in 2023 and the start of summer just around the corner, a trailer and release date are surely to come soon. With the manga on hiatus, this allows fans to fully focus on the upcoming highly anticipated adaptation.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

