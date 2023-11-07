WWE Survivor Series 2023: Full match card predictions 

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is scheduled to emanate live from the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, on November 25. Like last year, WarGames will return at the upcoming premium live event.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced three matches for the event so far, including a high-profile WarGames bout between Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, and Gunther will put his Intercontinental Title on the line against The Miz. Fans should expect WWE to complete the card in the coming days.

On that note, here are the full match card predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#3 Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship

As you may know, Logan Paul picked up a controversial win against Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion at Crown Jewel 2023. Following his massive victory, fans have been wondering what is next for The Maverick.

A recent report has suggested that WWE was planning a feud between Kevin Owens and the YouTube sensation. If so, The Prizefighter could confront Paul on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, leading to a potential match for the United States Title at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#2 Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023

As mentioned earlier, WWE announced the Men's WarGames match between The Judgment Day and Team Cody Rhodes last night on RAW. The company is likely to announce the Women's WarGames contest on Friday night SmackDown.

Kairi Sane made her blockbuster return at Crown Jewel. The 35-year-old star laid waste to Bianca Belair to help IYO SKY retain her title. Given that, the Women's WarGames match could be centered around a team of babyfaces under the leadership of Bianca Belair, taking on Team Damage CTRL.

Besides Belair, the babyface team could feature Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Zelina Vega. Meanwhile, Team Damage CTRL could have SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and B-Fab.

#1 AJ Styles & Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso)

AJ Styles is reportedly scheduled to make his return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Given The Phenomenal One has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, he could target the Roman Reigns-led faction following his comeback.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief isn't likely to feature at the upcoming premium live Event. However, the creative team could book Jimmy and Sikoa in a tag match against Styles and a mystery partner for the upcoming spectacle.

Given Randy Orton is rumored to return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, plus he has a score to settle with The Bloodline, the creative team could reveal The Viper as Styles' mystery partner at the event.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here