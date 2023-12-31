Who was John Pilger? All you need to know as investigative journalist and documentarian dies aged 84

Well-known journalist and documentary filmmaker John Pilger, 84, has died on December 30, 2023. Daily Mail states that Pilger was reportedly struggling with some unknown illness, which led to his death. He gained recognition over the years for helming films like Year Zero and The Secret Country.

The official announcement of Pilger's death was made through his official page on X (formerly Twitter). His family shared a picture along with a statement and it reads in part:

"His journalism and documentaries were celebrated around the world, but to his family he was simply the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad and partner. Rest In Peace."

John Pilger's biography on his official website reads that he was the recipient of several accolades throughout his career. His documentaries also won many awards, including the Royal Television Society's Best Documentary. Before his career as a journalist, he finished a four-year cadetship with Australian Consolidated Press.

Managing director of ITV Kevin Lygo shared a statement, recalling the work of Pilger and describing his documentaries as "engaging, challenging, and always very watchable." Lygo continued (via Mirror):

"He eschewed comfortable consensus and instead offered a radical, alternative approach on current affairs and a platform for dissenting voices over 50 years. John's films gave viewers analysis and opinion often not seen elsewhere in the television mainstream."

John Pilger covered several important events throughout his career

According to John Pilger's official website, he spent his childhood in Bondi, Sydney and during his time at Sydney High School, he also started his newspaper. He later arrived in London and worked as a freelancer for some time until he gained recognition for his work at Reuters and Daily Mirror.

He was a recipient of the Journalist of the Year award when he was in his 20s and was involved in the creation of a popular issue for the London Mirror. He also completed a four-year cadetship with the Australian Consolidated Press and addressed the experience with the course (via John Pilger Biography):

"It certainly taught me to admire writing that was spare, precise and free of clichés, that didn't retreat into the passive voice and used adjectives only when absolutely necessary. I have long since slipped that leash, but those early disciplines helped shape my journalism and writing and my understanding of moving and still pictures."

Pilger also traveled to various places throughout his career and developed an interest in swimming at a very young age. While he was working at the Daily Telegraph, he complained about the approach of the young journalists and became famous for covering some important events for the next few years.

After arriving at Daily Mirror, Pilger covered a lot of events, including Robert Kennedy's assassination in 1968. He wrote a few books like Heroes and Distant Voices and recalled what he did as a journalist.

He later shifted his focus towards documentaries, which made him a popular face among the public. Starting in the 70s, he created a lot of documentaries, such as Cambodia – The Betrayal, Welcome to Australia, Palestine Is Still the Issue, The War on Democracy, Utopia and more.