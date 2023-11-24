Who is Motaz Azaiza? GQ names Palestinian journalist as 2023 Man of the Year

Journalist Motaz Azaiza was recently named Man of the Year by GQ Middle East magazine for his work during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. According to Famous Birthdays, Azaiza is currently working as a photographer at UNRWA USA, and he started his career by posting various pictures on Instagram.

GQ Middle East shared an Instagram post on November 23, 2023, announcing that Motaz Azaiza is the Man of the Year. The magazine stated that they analyzed many things before choosing a personality for the title, and they emphasized the ones who brought some change.

"GQ Middle East honours Motaz Azaiza (@motaz_azaiza) as our 'Man of the Year' in dedication for those whose fearlessness remains unmatched: Plestia Alaqad (@byplestia), Hind Khoudary (@hindkhoudary), Wael Al-Dahdouh (@wael_eldahdouh), the late Issam Abdallah, the late Shireen Abu Akleh. The countless names we know of and the ones that we don't."

The magazine continued by saying they separated their categories this year and found Azaiza at the top of the list. They said he also proved that humans have the "power to enact that very change that we want to see." They ended by thanking the team of the GQ Middle East and stated:

"As he continued to bravely speak truth to power, we pray for his safety and for the safety of those around him."

Motaz Azaiza has gained recognition for capturing the situation in Gaza in his camera

Famous Birthdays state that Motaz Azaiza was born on January 30, 2002, and grew up in a refugee camp in Gaza. He pursued his graduation in English language and literature from the Al-Azhar University, Gaza, but failed to secure a job quickly.

He opted to start his career on social media and began to post pictures on his official Instagram page. The pictures featured his flawless photography skills, and he accumulated a huge fanbase on the social media platform for the same.

Azaiza worked as a photographer for some companies, including the non-government organization Medecins Du Monde Suisse, followed by MintPress News and ABC News. He then joined UNRWA USA in March this year and started to capture pictures of the residents of Gaza who have been affected by the ongoing conflict.

According to The New Arab, Motaz Azaiza's relatives died during an airstrike in Gaza. He addressed the condition of the place in an interview with the outlet, saying that he is currently living in a "dark place."

"The Palestinians are and have been oppressed for 75 years. The world must know our struggle. I am not connected with Hamas. I love life and love to live it my way. I do not want Gaza and Palestine to be a place of forever conflict."

He additionally recalled the time when Gaza used to be a peaceful place, saying that he clicked pictures of "children playing on the swings" and the reunion of different families. He is reportedly struggling to access basic requirements like food and emphasized the need to find a way to end the conflict.

"We are totally burnt out. We have bled enough, more than enough. We have lost a lot. We pray for normality, that is it. That's why I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire. People in Gaza cannot bear it anymore."

Azaiza's Instagram page is full of pictures featuring injured children alongside families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. The page has accumulated around 15 million followers.