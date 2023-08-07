Idaho school bus crash: 11 injured after a vehicle carrying teenage campers crashes near highway

In Idaho, a school bus crash that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, led to 11 children between the ages of 13 and 18 being hospitalized. The crash occurred in Banks, Idaho, at around 3 pm on State Highway 55 near milepost 84 in Boise County. Seven of the kids sustained critical injuries in the crash, while four others sustained minor injuries. All injured children were transported to nearby hospitals for emergency care.

The bus that crashed was part of a convoy of four that was ferrying children from a YMCA summer camp program. Due to the impact of the accident, it rolled over with 30 kids on board. It sustained extensive damage in the front area, as reported by Idaho News 6. The accident led to all lanes of Highway 55 being closed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

A YMCA camp scheduled to begin on August 6, 2023, in Idaho has been canceled

Following the news of the crash that occurred on August 4, 2023, the next camp, that was tentatively scheduled to begin at Horsethief Reservoir on August 6, 2023, has now been canceled. Treasure Valley YMCA President and CEO David Duro said in a statement that asking camp counselors to resume activities shortly after the crash would be unfair:

“It’s like a family member is in a traumatic event…It’s easy for your mind to wander and for you just to be concerned about them and maybe not provide the magic that YMCA camp deserves.”

The YMCA camp from which the injured kids were returning is meant to help kids participate in activities such as archery, canoeing, zip-lining, and more. Right after the crash, the YMCA and local police contacted the families of the injured.

In the immediate aftermath, CEO Duro explained in a statement that the events had been taxing for everyone associated with the crash. He added that he hopes that this is the first and last time an incident like this befalls the Idaho camp.

Speaking about the camp, authorities said:

"The Treasure Valley Family YMCA would like to thank the many individuals in our community for reacting quickly with heroic support of our campers and staff involved in the accident yesterday on Hwy 55…We're grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers as we work to support those involved."

The matter is currently under investigation.