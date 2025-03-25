"The world has become so hard to please"—Selena Gomez opens up about trying to be "kind" in appearance on Jay Shetty podcast 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast on March 24, 2025. In this episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Gomez spoke about the challenges of being "kind" and genuine while constantly being judged.

“The world has become so hard to please. If you will, I’m called fake… I try 99% of the time to be kind, happy, and grateful for what I have, and that just almost isn’t cool anymore", she said.

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco, also talked their love story and how their present relationship is different from their past experiences. During one of the segments of their podcast, the host asked the songstress how she feels when Blanco expresses affection.

“I also am equally grateful, and I tell him that all the time", she replied.

She also explained that although it sometimes feels "too good to be true", she is "grateful" for what she has. Gomez shared how his kindness makes her want to reciprocate it, saying that she loves it "so much" that it inspires her to offer the same support.

Shetty then asked the 32-year-old singer, "What this time was different for you?, reflecting on how people often perceive kindness and vulnerability as a weakness. Gomez responded that she tries "99% of the time to be kind, happy, and grateful," but that positivity "almost isn’t cool anymore." Admitting to moments of self-doubt, she said it "doesn't feel safe" to be her usual self, because people often call her kindness "fake".

However, the singer mentioned how Blanco's presence in her life has created a positive impact on her. She added that his honesty makes her feel safe to be vulnerable and embrace her authentic side.

"He’ll tell me anything he’s feeling, and it made me feel like I could do the same. I’m not going to believe someone who’s just saying things to make me feel good. He’s saying it because he means it, and I believe it", Selena Gomez shared.

"I do most of the time ignore everything"—Selena Gomez shares how she deals with criticism

Selena Gomez at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards (Image via Getty)

During the March 24 episode of podcast titled On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Selena Gomez also spoke about handling criticism regarding her weight. The singer, who has been navigating a long battle with lupus, shared how public commentary on her appearance has taken an emotional toll on her, making her feel "bitter."

Although she confirmed that she is not a "victim", she still feels guilty about her feelings.

"My weight’s a big one too. Everybody just has something to say, and it’s really making me sad. Not even sad—no, I’m not a victim—but I think it’s made me a tad bitter. And I feel really guilty for saying that. But it’s true", Gomez remarked.

.Addressing societal pressures, Selena Gomez added how women often face more criticism about their appearance. She admitted feeling anxious before public appearances for the same reason.

"When I got prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I was saying, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down'", she stated.

During their discussion, Gomez told Shetty that she has figured out the best way to protect her mental well-being: a break from social media. She said this has helped her "combat" negative comments regarding her appearance.

"I had to stop after a while. And I still take breaks because I’m human and sometimes I read things...But I do most of the time ignore everything. I don’t have anything on my phone at that moment. So, there are ways to combat it", Gomez added.

In related news, Selena Gomez has recently dropped a new album I Said I Love You First, in collaboration with Benny Blanco, and is now engaged in promotional work for her music.

