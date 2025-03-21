Benny Blanco recalls how Selena Gomez almost missed his planned proposal because she was feeling unwell

Music producer Benny Blanco revealed he almost canceled his December wedding proposal to Selena Gomez because she was feeling sick at the time. During their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 20, the couple shared details of their engagement which they originally announced on social media.

Selena Gomez said that she did not know about Blanco's proposed engagement because she dedicated the day to album promotion. She mentioned waking up confused about their destination, as it seemed far, and feeling tired and slightly grumpy.

She also recalled telling Benny Blanco that she planned to spend time with her friends after a shoot, to which he responded ambiguously. Blanco admitted that keeping the surprise intact while ensuring she showed up was difficult.

"She almost didn't even come," he revealed. "She was like, 'I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, 'Uhh…' I'm trying to figure out a way to do…"

Benny Blanco reflects on stressful proposal as he and Selena Gomez prioritize their album over wedding plans

Benny Blanco told Fallon that hiding the plans for his marriage proposal made him extremely anxious. According to him proposing was the most stress-inducing thing he ever did since it was tough to keep his proposal a secret.

According to Blanco, the week leading up to the proposal was particularly difficult because Gomez was frustrated with him.

"She was just upset with me because the day before I was making bad lies," he confessed.

Despite the obstacles, Benny Blanco successfully carried out the proposal, which took place in an intimate setting with an indoor Taco Bell picnic. The couple shared that their engagement was a special and private moment, revealing that they had been dating for over a year before making it official. When asked about wedding plans, Gomez clarified that they are not in a rush to plan their nuptials.

"We're definitely not planning exactly at this moment," she told Fallon.

Benny Blanco echoed her sentiments, stating,

"We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring."

Blanco also revealed that keeping the engagement ring safe before the proposal was nerve-wracking.

"It was in a box, and I had it hidden in a bag that I thought no one would go in. It was the scariest week of my life," he recalled.

Selena Gomez previously stated that her primary focus is on their new album rather than wedding preparations. In an interview with Rolling Stone published on March 17, she expressed that this period is special for them as they dedicate their energy to the album, pouring their emotions into the music and sharing it with the world.

Just a day before their Tonight Show appearance, Gomez and Blanco made a surprise visit to AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City for a screening of Gomez's 2013 film, Spring Breakers. After the screening, they treated the audience to an exclusive preview of their upcoming song, Bluest Flame, as stated by People.

Their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, was released on March 21, 2025.

