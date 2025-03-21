"We can't be friends clears this mess" — Internet reacts to Selena Gomez's 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' music video

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco recently shared their first collaborative album titled I Said I Love You First on Friday, March 21, 2025. One particular track from the album Younger And Hotter Than Me has gained much traction since it was released. The song has made some subtle references to Selena's growing-up phase as a former child actor.

While the track initially felt like an address to a former partner, the music video expressed a different take. Before the album's release, Selena Gomez penned down and emotional post on Instagram in which she made a special mention to Younger And Hotter Than Me. The caption of the post read:

"I love the Sunset Blvd side which is fun, carefree and boldly in love, and I equally love the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us. You can hear that side in Younger and Hotter Than Me."

Selena Gomez's music video further garnered massive attention on social media. Several netizens took to X to express their opinions on the recently released song. One user wrote on the social media platform:

"We can’t be friends clears this mess."

Another user tweeted:

"Selena's vocals + Benny's production = a whole masterpiece!"

"Their chemistry and love speaks volumes, wrote a netizen.

"We cannot be friends, right?" added a tweet.

A lot of other responses have flooded the platform. A user tweeted:

"Love the new music video, amazing chemistry."

"Such a good album she outdid herself," commented another one.

"This music video is the deepest one she's ever released," mentioned a user.

A behind the scene video was released on March 20 for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's latest album

As aforementioned, the music video for Younger And Hotter Than Me suggested how was growing up as a child actor. In the BTS video, Benny Blanco could be heard saying that in the end too much pressure is put on an individual so young. He additionally stated:

"When you’re young and you’re a star, and you’re thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people’s favorite thing in the world."

He then continued:

"Eventually, people find new things to hold... and you’re kind of left in this world where you’re kind of in limbo where you’re either gonna make it to this next chapter in your life or you’re gonna fade off into obscurity, and it’s a lot of pressure."

For those unversed, Selena Gomez began her acting career at a very young age in the 2002 show Barney & Friends. As a teenager, she was then seen on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She was also seen playing a recurring character called Mikayla in Hannah Montana, back in 2007.

She was later seen in other projects like Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, The Fundamentals of Caring, A Rainy Day in New York, and Emilia Pérez, to name a few. For the 2024 Women in Hollywood Issue, Selena Gomez told Elle that while she was appreciative and had no regrets about her childhood, she possibly would not have done it so young.

