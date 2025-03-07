"FETISH 2.0 IS COMING" — Internet reacts to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new snippet of ‘Cowboy’ from their upcoming album

The internet is ablaze with excitement following the release of a snippet from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming track, Cowboy.

Ad

On March 6, 2025, American record producer Benny Blanco took to his TikTok account and shared a snippet of the new track from his and Selena Gomez's collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the snippet with excitement, as previously, the Texas artist and Blanco talked about the track and indicated that Cowboy is similar to her 2017 hit track, Fetish, from her third studio album, Rare —

Ad

Trending

"FETISH 2.0 IS COMING," one commented.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, many users on X expressed their anticipation over the collaborative work of Blanco and Gomez. While many indicated that they had adored Fetish a lot and now are looking forward to Cowboy with the same energy —

"Wow! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! This combination is good, too. I wonder what kind of music it is. I should listen to it quickly," a user on X commented.

Ad

"If it's anything like 'Fetish', we're in for a treat. Benny Blanco's production skills and Selena's vocals will surely make this track a hit," another wrote.

"fetish walked so my phonk could run. looking forward to hearing what's haunting selena these days 😈," a third commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, some users on X suggested that the Texas artist does not drop as much music as she should, expressing their desire to hear music from Selena Gomez.

Some indicated that they could not wait for the official release of the track —

"Selena makes music as a side hustle at this point because she drops like less than four songs yearly. Does she even have a label ?" a user on X commented.

Ad

"THIS SOUNDS SO GOOD OMG I NEED IT NOW I CANT WAIT 2 WEEKS," one more user wrote.

"THIS SOUNDS F*CKING INCREDIBLE. OH SHE HAS HITS FOR THIS NEW ALBUM," a third user commented.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Cowboy snippet ignites social media buzz

Gomez and Blanco (Image via John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy via Getty Images)

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Benny Blanco, through his TikTok account, shared the snippet of a track from a highly anticipated album, I Said I Love You First.

Ad

The eight-second snippet featured Selena Gomez standing in her The Academy outfit, where she opted for a rusted gold heavily blessed body hugging gown with a drop strap detail, a heavy diamond necklace with dainty studs and rings to finish the look.

The snippet featured the BTS video of Gomez's photo shoot in the dress. The lyrics from the snippet read:

"Put your hands on me / Ridin' like a cowboy / Run you out of town, boy / Got," Gomez sang.

Ad

Ad

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, during a Threads audio channel call, revealed that their song Cowboy would be the 2.0 version of Gomez's Fetish —

"I saw a question, where I was asked that if there is any Fetish type song... There is one song, oh man, it's called Cowboy, and it's really good song, and yeah like it's kinda Fetish-ish type track," Blanco said.

Ad

The release of the album I Said I Love You First was announced by Selena Gomez through her Instagram on February 14, 2025, where she suggested that the album would be released on March 21, 2025 —

"I always trick you guys 🥰 my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms," Gomez wrote.

Ad

Gomez announced the 14 tracks (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

The singer also revealed that merchandise and signed albums are available for pre-orders from the official website. Furthermore, Gomez revealed 14 tracks on her Instagram.

As of now, no further update has been provided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback