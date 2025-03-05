"Disney alum graduates" - Internet reacts as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus pose together at the Oscars after-party 

Former Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus recently posed together at the 2025 Oscars after-party. The 97th Academy Award ceremony took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

Both superstars worked together in the Disney show Hannah Montana during the start of their respective acting careers. While Miley Cyrus played the titular character, Gomez played the role of pop sensation Mikayla Skeech, Hannah Montana's arch-nemesis. Gomez also starred as Alex Russo in the popular Disney sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Netizens have reacted to the viral pictures of the two former Disney alums together after so many years. They even compared it to pictures from the time they worked for Disney.

Netizens reacted to the same as they commented on social media.

"Disney alum graduates," a user commented on X.

Expand Tweet

"I've been waiting for this particular day where I'll see them both in the same picture after a long time," another fan commented.

"From Disney stars to Hollywood icons," announced another netizen.

"The way they both stayed naturally beautiful.. that’s how you age when you’re unproblematic," a user commented on X.

A user hailed the two as the "queens" of Disney, writing:

"Selena Miley queens of Disney omgggg"

"Ah a duo we needed to see this morning," another declared.

"HANNAH MONTANA and SELENA GOMEZ REUNITES AT #Oscars2025," declared a fan.

Other popular reactions on X are as follows:

"Hottness overload," a user opined.

"Selena Gomez is sooo pretty wtf," wrote another.

"Great talents," concluded a user on X.

According to a report by Republic World, Selena Gomez's character made its first appearance on Hannah Montana in the 13th episode of season 2 titled, I Want You To Want Me...To Go To Florida. In the episode, Mikayla ironically appeared as a friend of Miley but not of Hannah Montana.

Exploring the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Image via Getty

Unlike their respective characters in Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have been friends for a long time. The two even got together in an episode of the live talk show called Bright Minded: Live with Miley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After greeting each other, Selena lavished praise on Miley, saying:

“I’ve always been a fan of yours. I think you’re one of the greatest singers ever.”

The two songstresses have also advocated for each other's work on social media in the past. On August 25, 2023, both Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus released songs on the same day.

Selena Gomez released her standalone track called Single Soon through Interscope Records and produced by Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco. Meanwhile, Cyrus, dropped Used To Be Young through Columbia Records on the same day.

Instead of competing, the two raved about each other's songs on Instagram and Twitter. Miley Cyrus took to X to publish a witty tweet praising both singles. She wrote:

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG."

Both songs performed well commercially and in the books of the critics. Single Soon debuted within the top twenty of the Billboard Hot 100 and won the ASCAP pop music award. Used To Be Young, meanwhile, debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 100 and became the songstress' 12th song to break into the top ten.

As per a report by E! News, Gomez recently shot the fourth season of her show, Selena + Chef at the iconic Hannah Montana house in Malibu.

