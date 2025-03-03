From Conan O’Brien snack packs to Adrien Brody and Halle Berry’s reunion: Major unscripted moments from the 2025 Oscar

The 97th Annual Oscar Ceremony was held this Sunday (March 2). The Sean Baker-directed comedy "Anora," featuring Mikaela Madison as the lead, triumphed at this year's film award ceremony, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress.

Adrien Brody won his second Best Actor Oscar for his lead role in Brady Corbet's postwar drama "The Brutalist," speaking on his new perspective upon returning to the stage, during his speech:

"Winning an award like this it signifies a destination and it's something my character references in the film but to me it also beyond the pinnacle of a career it is a chance to begin again and the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough for that the next 20 years of my life that I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful and important and relevant roles."

Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Brody's win in 2003 for Roman Polanski's "The Pianist" made him the youngest Best Actor winner in the award show's history, at 29 years old. This year the actor beat out Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, and Colman Domingo for the highly coveted award.

Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, attendees at the 2025 Oscars were entertained throughout the ceremony with hilarious monologues, including a joke that supposedly referenced Donald Trump's recent sit-down with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Anora is having a good night. That's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian," the comedian said.

5 unscripted moments from the 2025 Oscars

From Adam Sandler's cozy outfit choice to Morgan Freeman's heartfelt tribute honoring the late Gene Hackman, who was found deceased at his Mexico residence alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa last week, the 2025 Oscars featured many memorable moments alongside its award distribution ceremony.

Below is a list of 5 unscripted moments from the 97th Academy Awards that have taken the internet by storm.

Conan O'Brien's Snack Pack

Expand Tweet

The 97th Academy Awards reportedly began at 4:00 p.m. (PT) at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with members in the audience uploading clips of a "snack pack" left at their designated seats.

The box reportedly included a pack of Swedish fish, a pretzel, and a beverage. Audiences also received a special note from the 2025 Oscars host himself, where he stated:

"Dear Star/Seat Filler. I hope you enjoy these complimentary snacks. I tried my best to include a gummy but Disney said that was a hard pass. Have a great night. Conan".

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share the 2025 Oscars together

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Timothée Chalamet received a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the James Mangold-directed biopic The Complete Unknown.

The star, sporting a yellow suit, was seen seated beside his partner Kylie Jenner, with both sharing intimate moments of affection throughout the night. While Chalamet did lose out to Adrien Brody, his film "Dune: Part Two" did take home two awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards.

Adrien Brody embraces Best Actor nominees

Expand Tweet

Following his 5-minute Oscar acceptance speech, where he also requested those in charge of the music to not cut him off when promising to make his speech brief, the Academy Award winner took a moment to rejoice with other nominees.

"I will wrap up, turn the music off, I've done this before thank you, It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief, I will not be egregious I promise," Adrien Brody stated.

A video captured by an audience member finds Brody embracing fellow nominee Timothée Chalamet, before posing for a picture with all the Best Actor nominees.

Anora added to Wall of Winners minutes after winning "Best Picture"

(L-R) Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, and Alex Coco, winners of the Best Picture for “Anora”, pose in the press room with Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan during the 97th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty/Mike Coppola)

After taking home a total of five awards in highly coveted categories like Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Directing, Sean Baker's "Anora" was almost immediately added to Dolby Theatre's Wall of Winners.

Located outside the prestigious Hollywood theatre, Anora's landmark win at the 97th Academy Awards was undoubtedly going to result in the picture being added to Dolby's Wall of Winners. To many onlookers' surprise, the label was added mere minutes after Sean Baker's comedy was announced as the winner of Best Picture.

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry reunite at the 97th Academy Awards

22 years ago Adrien Brody became the youngest recipient of the Best Actor award for his role in "The Pianist".

The actor's reaction to winning the award seemingly cemented his victory in Oscar history when he embraced Halle Berry, who had previously won Best Actress in 2002 and was presenting him the award, before dipping her into a kiss.

Expand Tweet

During the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet, both actors seemingly re-created their iconic kiss before the ceremony commenced. Behind-the-scenes footage finds Halle running up to Brody, excitedly spotting him on the red carpet and embracing him.

Berry seemingly apologises to Adrien's partner Georgina Rose Chapman before kissing the actor. The interaction was met with cheers and applause from onlookers as the two Academy Award winners reunited in a full circle moment after 22 years.

Another major highlight from the 2025 Oscars includes Adam Sandler and Conan O'Brien's hilarious interaction regarding the actor's decision to attend the event in a sweatshirt and shorts.

