“Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time”—Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recall being "mortified" at a Taylor Swift party

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recalled being "mortified" at a Taylor Swift party during the March 19, 2025 episode of Spotify's Countdown To podcast. The 32-year-old Calm Down singer jokingly criticized her friend saying:

"Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time", Selena Gomez said.

During the aforementioned episode, singer Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco discussed music, their new project together, and their journey as a couple. During one segment of their conversation, Blanco asked Gomez:

"What was the first party we ever went to?"

Gomez admitted she wasn’t sure if the one she remembered was actually their first, but went on to share a funny incident that had taken place.

"As a couple, we went to Taylor’s party after some awards show," she recalled.

While the moment was "kind of cute," Selena Gomez stated how "mortified" she had been because they were among the first guests to arrive at the party. Blanco playfully teased Gomez for her punctuality, confessing that they always arrived on time.

"We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you...You, like, show up when my mother shows up to a party", he jokingly added.

Blanco also explained how at that time nobody knew that they were dating since both of them were hiding it from their friends. So even though they arrived early, they did not interact with each other much at the party.

"So we like didn't even like touch each other or like really look at each other", he added.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share their unconventional writing process for new album during podcast

82nd Golden Globe Awards Cocktail Hour - Image via: Getty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco also gave fans a glimpse into their creative process during the March 19, 2025 episode of Spotify’s Countdown To podcast. In the laid-back conversation, the two artists discussed the writing process for the songs of the album I Said I Love You First.

The duo shared how their songwriting sessions were far from conventional. Gomez revealed that their creative process began organically each morning with casual conversations and not what they would "write in the album".

"So, we’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album?", she explained.

She also added how the song-writing process was personal and introspective, based on her then thoughts and how that would translate as lyrics for a song.

“It was a very, like, ‘This is on my mind’...like ‘How does that make you feel?’ kind of thing", Gomez stated.

Blanco, seated across from Selena Gomez during the discussion, echoed her sentiment, sharing how he felt like her "personal journal".The 37-year-old Grammy-nominated producer also admitted how he often jotted down lines from their conversations without her noticing.

“I was constantly just writing whatever you said wherever we were. Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I didn’t know if you even realized, but I would always open my phone and be like, ‘F**k, that’s such a good line for a song,’” Blanco explained.

Gomez, amused by his confession, clarified that she was actually aware of him jotting down her thoughts, but it didn't "bother" her.

“I did notice, but I also was very like—you know me—I can just sit there and, like, talk. It didn’t bother me if that’s what you’re asking", Gomez remarked.

In related news, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's deeply personal project I Said I Love You First, was released today (March 21, 2025) and is available across multiple music-streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, etc.

