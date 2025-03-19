“Can’t wait to try”- Fans excited as Selena Gomez collaborates with Jitlada to launch limited-time First Date Shrimp to celebrate her upcoming album

Selena Gomez is celebrating the release of her upcoming music album, I Said I Love You First, by launching a special food dish in collaboration with the Thai restaurant Jitlada in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old artist and her fiance, Benny Blanco, have brought their first date meal, fried shrimp with curry, to Jitlada's menu.

The newly engaged couple is giving fans a taste of their first date meal in their latest collaboration with their favorite Thai restaurant in Los Angeles. Called the First Date Shrimp, the dish is a limited-time offering.

The American singer and actress announced the collaboration on Sunday, March 16, 2025, by sharing a post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now known as X.

The X post featured a graphic image of two shrimp forming the shape of a heart and read "Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's First Date Shrimp." Notably, fans and other couples in L.A. can enjoy the fried shrimp with curry meal now through March 23, 2025.

Fans were quick to react after Selena Gomez announced the indulgent food collaboration with Jitlada. Sharing the excitement to try the limited-time "First Date Shrimp," one fan wrote:

“Dude, that sounds like an epic first date! Jitlada is the spot for good vibes and amazing food! Can’t wait to try that First Date Shrimp—perfect way to celebrate! Keep the good times rolling, fam! #FoodieGoals #NewAlbumVibes”

Expand Tweet

“Soooo sweet, definitely need to try it and go!!” one user commented.

“Jitlada+Selena+Benny? say less. I'm there!” another fan exclaimed.

While many American fans seemed excited to try Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's First Date Shrimp, some international fans complained under the singer's X post about not getting a chance to try the Thai meal.

“i’m a international fan but i’m happy for the US selenators,” an international fan wrote.

“cries in international fan,” another international fan complained.

More about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s ‘First Date Shrimp’

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco returned to their favorite Thai restaurant to celebrate the latter's birthday. According to a video shared by the Grammy-winning producer on his Instagram page last week, the duo continued his birthday celebration at Jitlada Restaurant.

The video shows the couple collaborating with the restaurant's owner, Sarin "Jazz" Sing, as they attempt to recreate their first date shrimp meal. Meanwhile, according to Billboard, one of the songs, Sunset Blvd, from the upcoming album, was inspired by the location of the same name, where the duo had their first date.

About the ‘I Said I Love You First’ release

I Said I Love You First is an upcoming collaborative studio album by American singer Selena Gomez and her fiance, American record producer Benny Blanco. It is set to be released on March 21, 2025, and will feature previously released singles, including Sunset Blvd, Scared of Loving You, and Call Me When You Break Up.

