Home Chef and Ayesha Curry team up to launch limited-time meal kits: Collaboration details explored

Home Chef and Ayesha Curry have come together to launch limited-edition meal kits. The leading meal solutions company has teamed up with the celebrity chef for just four weeks, bringing exclusive recipes straight from her kitchen and her beloved cookbooks.

Aiming to inspire food lovers everywhere, this partnership between Home Chef and Curry will allow customers to enjoy different recipes, which will change weekly. This collaboration comes in a variety of formats, including classic Meal Kit, Express Plus, and Culinary Collection, to cater to all types of food enthusiasts. The Ayesha Curry collection is available to order from the Home Chef website until Friday, March 14.

Home Chef x Ayesha Curry collaboration explored

Home Chef, the Chicago, Illinois-based meal kit and food delivery company, is growing their pre-portioned meal kit options by collaborating with chef, restaurateur, best-selling author, actress, and Founder of Sweet July Ayesha Curry.

According to a press release by PR Newswire, Curry, on her recent collaboration with Home Chef, said:

“Partnering with Home Chef to bring some of my favorite recipes into people's homes has been such an amazing experience.”

The Canadian-American personality continued in the press release:

“As someone who's always on the go—whether traveling for work or having fun with my family—I know how much of a game-changer it is to have ingredients delivered to your home to make fresh meals easily. I love that I can bring a little bit of my kitchen straight to your table with Home Chef, in a way that's convenient and packed with flavor.”

Called the Ayesha Curry collection, this four-week limited-time partnership will feature exclusive recipes with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.

The director of brand marketing for Home Chef, Raquel Brown, also talked about the partnership in a press release:

“Ayesha's cooking is all about bold, vibrant flavors, and we knew she would be a perfect partner to create unforgettable meals for Home Chef customers.”

Raquel Brown added:

“This collaboration offers home cooks fresh, exciting ways to explore new cuisines while making mealtime effortless and enjoyable.”

Recipes and menu

Recipes for the new collection are said to change weekly. Customers will be able to enjoy this collection in a variety of formats, including the classic Meal Kit, Express Plus, and Culinary Collection.

The chef-actress took to her official Facebook account and shared a video announcing the collaboration.

According to the website, there are a total of 8 meals on the menu. The meals offered in this four-week exclusive collection are:

Jerk-Style Chicken and Rice Bowl with mango salsa

Ultimate Fish Sandwich with Ayesha’s spicy dill aioli

Mezze-Style Flatbread with feta and olives

Sweet Sambal Yellowtail with coconut-lime rice

Apricot-Glazed Salmon with zucchini and corn

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Wrap with pickles and slaw

Pan-Seared Filet Mignon with brown butter-apple-sweet potato mash

Sweet Chili Shrimp with apple-jalapeño salad and cilantro rice

Availability

The Ayesha Curry collection is live on Home Chef’s website. Customers can place their orders until Friday, March 14. It is important to note that the meals from the Home Chef x Ayesha Curry menu are not available in stores.

