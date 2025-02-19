Sam's Club launches limited-time Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark: Details explored

Sam’s Club has introduced a new limited-time snack, Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark, offering a mix of white chocolate, dark chocolate cookie pieces, crunchy pretzels, and a chocolate drizzle. The product aims to deliver a balance of sweet and salty flavors.

Sold in a 20-ounce resealable bag for $9.98, Member’s Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark is available exclusively at Sam’s Club. Customers have already taken to social media to share their thoughts, with many hoping the snack becomes a permanent addition. However, since it is a seasonal offering, its availability may be limited.

What is Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark?

Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark hits the shelves (Image via Sam's Club)

Described as a "symphony of textures and flavors," Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark combines premium white chocolate with crunchy cookie pieces and pretzels. The chocolate drizzle adds an extra layer of richness, creating a balance between smooth, creamy sweetness and a crispy bite.

According to the product description on Sam’s Club’s website, the snack is crafted with real white chocolate rather than artificial substitutes. Each ingredient — white chocolate, cookies, and pretzels — has been selected to enhance both taste and texture.

Unlike some chocolate-based snacks that rely on artificial flavors, Member’s Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark is made with real white chocolate to ensure a smooth and creamy texture.

Sam’s Club states that the product was developed with input from store associates, ensuring a balance of quality ingredients and texture.

A versatile treat for different occasions

Beyond being a standalone snack, Member’s Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark can be used in different ways. It can be crumbled over ice cream, added to charcuterie boards, or even used as a decorative topping for cakes and cookies.

The bark has a combination of sweet and salty flavors (Image via Sam's Club)

The bark’s elegant appearance also makes it suitable for parties or as a gift option. Some customers have paired it with specialty drinks, while others prefer to enjoy it on its own. Its combination of sweet and salty flavors makes it appealing to different palates.

Packaging, price, and availability

Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark comes in a 20-ounce resealable bag, making it convenient for portion control and storage. Priced at $9.98, it is available exclusively at Sam’s Club for a limited time.

Since it is a seasonal product, there is no confirmed end date for its sale.

Customer reactions and reviews

Social media users have shared their thoughts on Member’s Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark. Instagram user @samsclubfoodreview rated it 9/10, describing it as a well-balanced mix of flavors.

"The mix of sweet & a hint of salt is awesome. It’s not too rich and has a nice crunch," they wrote.

Another Instagram user, @samsclubsimplesavings, called it a "good find" and recommended it for those who enjoy sweet and salty combinations. Some shoppers have compared it to cookies and cream chocolate bars, while others wished it contained more pretzel pieces for an even stronger salty contrast.

With its combination of white chocolate, cookie pieces, and pretzels, Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark has gained attention among Sam’s Club shoppers. Its limited-time availability has made it a sought-after snack, and those interested may want to check their local store or online listing before it sells out.

