Sam’s Club’s new "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae: All you need to know about the limited-time Valentine’s Day treat

Sam's Club is offering the "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae for Valentine's season. Available through February 2025 at Sam's Club Café, this treat combines creamy chocolate with juicy strawberries. It costs $1.58 per cup and requires a Sam's Club membership for purchase, whether in-club or via curbside pickup.

The sundae is a Member's Mark product, which is Sam's Club's private label brand. They offer a wide assortment of bakery and dessert options. The range is often a mix of fresh, in-store items or prepackaged desserts. While the range is affordably priced, Sam's Club is committed to using high-quality ingredients.

Alongside the "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae, Sam's Club has stocked up on Valentine's essentials for members headed out for shopping.

What is the "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae like?

The limited edition Valentine's product has flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry across three layers. The base is vanilla frozen yogurt with a strawberry feeling, covered with a chocolate cold drip and chocolate curls.

The "Be Mine" Choco Berry sundae comes together with a topping of dried strawberry slices and a dollop of the Member's Mark whipped cream. It is served in a Member's Mark yogurt cup, sealed with a lid.

Apart from enjoying the "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae, customers visiting Sam's Club Cafe can also try more sundae options available around the year.

The four-berry sundae is a cup of creamy frozen yogurt topped with an assortment of berries and berry purees. Customers can choose between vanilla and chocolate flavors for the yogurt base. For those more inclined to sweet, gooey flavors, there is a brownie Sunday option as well.

To check what items are available at the Cafe, customers can check the menu under "Café" in the Sam's Club app.

What is a Member's Mark at Sam's Club?

Similar to Costco, Sam's Club is a warehouse store owned by Walmart. It runs on a membership model, allowing members to shop in bulk at affordable rates. There are two membership tiers.

Member's Mark at Sam's Club is the club's in-house private label. It offers high-quality alternatives to many brand-name products at an affordable rate, similar to Costco's Kirkland Signature brand. Member's Mark has an extensive food selection, along with household essentials and electronics.

Member's Mark is Sam's Club's Private Label Brand (Image via Sam's CLyb)

Similar to the "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae, Member's Mark has launched some limited edition seasonal desserts previously. In December 2024, they launched the Santa's Milk and Cookies sundae to mark the winter holiday season.

Sam's Club's "Be Mine" Choco Berry Sundae is a limited edition Valentine's treat available only during February 2025. Since the dessert is only here for a short while, customers wanting to have a taste should head to the Club Cafe before time runs out.

