All you need to know about Shoney's Annual Seafood Fest

Shoney's, the famous American family-friendly restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, has unveiled the dates for its Annual Seafood Fest. Known for offering all-American comfort food, the restaurant chain is amplifying its Seafood offerings during the Lenten Season.

As per Restaurant News, the All-American restaurant brand will be bringing the best seafood to America’s dinner table every day during the Lenten season, from March 5 to April 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, the annual Seafood Fest at Shoney's will also allow customers to indulge in a special Friday night endless seafood fresh food bar during the Lenten season.

Shoney's Annual Seafood Fest: Details explored

The American restaurant chain will offer its customers a variety of seafood options daily during its Annual Seafood Fest. Marking the Lenten season, the fest will culminate with the brand’s endless seafood fresh food bar every Friday after 4 pm local time.

Last week, on March 5, 2025, the famous American family-friendly restaurant chain took to its official Instagram account to announce the commencement of its Annual Seafood Fest. The brand captioned the post:

“Ahoy, it’s seafood season at Shoney's! We’re offering fresh and delicious seafood every day of the week. Join us for Seafood Fest and savor the ocean's finest.”

Meanwhile, Shoney's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Davoudpour, said (via Restaurant News, published on March 5, 2025):

“Shoney’s is turning its attention sea to shining sea with our Seafood Fest.”

Commenting on the family dining chains' hospitality, Mr. David Davoudpour added:

“This is a special time for many and they count on Shoney’s for delicious alternatives for their seasonal sacrifices. Shoney’s is world-renowned for having southern hospitality with a twist and for its freshly-prepared food for a great value every day. For your Lenten season wish list, you can confidently anchor at Shoney’s and leave the hook to us.”

Shoney's Friday night endless seafood fresh food bar will reportedly present a multitude of seasonal and everyday favorites to its fans. These may include crispy fish fillets, fish sandwiches, crispy pile o’ shrimp, baked teriyaki salmon, gumbo soup, clam chowder, and more.

Besides offering a variety of fish specialties during the Seafood Fresh Food Bar, the All-American restaurant chain will also let customers enjoy perfect complements, including fried okra, seasoned cabbage, hush puppies, white and brown gravy, corn & red peppers, green beans, mashed potatoes, and mac & cheese.

Customers during the Lenten Season seafood festival can also indulge in fresh fruit, salad, and a special dessert bar. Meanwhile, these seasonal offerings aim at achieving Mr. Davoudpour's mission to reinvigorate and revitalize the brand after he acquired the great American eatery in 2007.

About Shoney's

Headquartered in Nashville, the restaurant chain is known as one of the first and the most popular family casual dining concepts in the United States. Hailed for its service, menu variety, and diners’ recommendations, it owns restaurants in 16 states across the nation.

For more than 78 years, the brand has collected various and multiple industry accolades. It is consistently recognized as the premiere family dining restaurant and is also praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains.

