FDA recalls Feel Good Foods' gluten-free Three Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites: Details explored

The FDA recall of Feel Good Foods’ Three Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites has prompted consumers nationwide to check their freezers. The recall was announced on February 5, 2025. It affects 4,246 cases of the frozen snack due to potential metal contamination. The product, sold at major retailers like Target and Whole Foods, was classified as a Class II recall. This indicates a remote risk of serious health consequences but possible temporary adverse effects.

Feel Good Foods company was the one to initiate the FDA recall voluntarily. It happened after discovering small metal pieces in the gluten-free mac and cheese bites. While the company hasn’t put out an official statement, stores like Wegmans and Schnucks are telling shoppers to bring back the product for a refund or exchange.

What triggered the FDA recall?

Photo of the recalled product (Image via Feel Good Foods)

The FDA recall stems from the presence of foreign material—specifically metal fragments—in Feel Good Foods’ Three Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites. The company identified the issue during the internal quality checks. Thus, it led them to alert the FDA.

A Class II classification means the risk of severe harm is low. However, temporary symptoms like gastrointestinal discomfort could occur if one consumes the contaminated bites. According to the FDA enforcement report, the recalled product was distributed nationwide. Each 8-ounce box carries:

UPC code- 8-99039-00280-8

Lot codes- 24354AV1 or 24355AV1

Best-by dates of- June 19, 2026, or June 20, 2026

How to identify and return recalled products

To identify the FDA recall items, one must check the UPC, lot codes, and best-by dates on the packaging. Photos of the product are available on Feel Good Foods’ website for reference. Major retailers like Amazon Fresh and Sprouts have already pulled the batches from shelves.

Customers who have already bought the product must discard it or return it to the store they got it from for a full refund. While there isn't any direct contact information present for Feel Good Foods, its website includes a form for additional questions. Retailers like Wegmans have streamlined returns by allowing a full refund.

What defines a Class II recall?

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters - Source: Getty

The FDA recall classification system sorts risks on the basis of how severe they are. Class II, like this one, means the product might cause short-term health issues, but they’re not severe or permanent. For example, if one swallows a metal shard, it could scratch one's throat or upset the stomach. This is different from Class I (severe or fatal risks) and Class III (minimal risk).

Class I may include salmonella outbreaks, and Class III is for minor issues, like mislabeled packaging. As per the FDA, there have been no reported cases of injuries or illnesses. However, the agency advises customers to be cautious as metal pieces could also be a choking hazard or damage teeth.

Distribution and retailer responses

The FDA recall impacted 4,246 cases, each containing nine per unit, 8-ounce boxes. Feel Good Foods distributes its products through national and regional grocery chains, including Target and Whole Foods. Stores like Schnucks have posted notices in aisles and online to alert customers.

Retailers are prioritizing refunds and exchanges to minimize consumer inconvenience. Feel Good Foods, headquartered in New York, has not yet disclosed how the contamination occurred.

This FDA recall highlights ongoing challenges in food production quality control. While Feel Good Foods’ voluntary action reflects compliance with FDA standards, the incident shows why strict quality checks matter. The FDA continues to monitor the situation, though no additional recalls related to the brand have been announced.

