Daniel Boulud’s favorite food spots in New York City: Four Twenty Five, Stretch Pizza, and more explored

Daniel Boulud, the famous Michelin-starred chef has revealed his ultimate guide to eating in the buzzing New York City. The French chef in a recent interview with content creator Issac Hindin-Miller talked about the pasta, pizza, steak, pastry, and even chocolate spots he loves to visit in the metropolitan city.

Hindin-Miller, who is an influential figure on the internet and a men’s fashion blogger, shared a video interview on his Instagram account @isaaclikes_ on February 11, 2025.

The video sees Boulud sharing his ultimate favorite restaurants for the best food and desserts in The Big Apple.

Daniel Boulud’s favorite spots to dine in NYC

Daniel Boulud recently revealed his favorite spots to grab food in New York City. From Four Twenty Five to Stretch Pizza, the acclaimed chef, restauranteur, and author spoke to the New Zealand-born influencer Issac Hindin-Miller about his preferred food spots in an Instagram video.

In a video, shared on the Instagram account @isaaclikes_ on February 11, 2025, Daniel revealed The Upper East Side is his favorite neighbourhood in New York City. According to the video post, to grab food, drink, and desserts, Boulud prefers:

Best new bistro

The French chef recommends new bistros including Chez Fifi and Cafe Commerce located on the Upper East Side.

Best pasta spot

Four Twenty Five by French chef Jean Georges is Boulud’s favourite spot to grab pasta. He loves to order the pasta made by chef Jonathan Benno.

Best bar

Boulud recommends Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York City to grab a drink.

Best place to grab steak frites

According to the French chef, La Tete d’Or, his new steakhouse is a go-to for steak frites. The restaurant is a French-American steakhouse located at 318 Park Avenue South in the Flatiron District of Manhattan. It reportedly opened last year in November.

Best burger spot

Boulud prefers Shake Shack, NYC’s very own restaurant chain to grab burgers.

Best pizza slice

The restauranter recommends Stretch Pizza on Park Ave South and Mel’s in the Meatpacking District for the best slices in NYC.

Best pastry spot

The 69-year-old chef revealed he has a sweet tooth and loves Lysee and Dominique Ansel for French pastries.

Best chocolate place

Jacques Torres is the best place to grab chocolates, according to Boulud.

About Daniel Boulud

Daniel Boulud is a renowned chef born and raised in the French countryside. The chef is also a known restaurateur with fine dining restaurants in various locations worldwide, including New York City, Miami, Palm Beach, Montréal, Toronto, Singapore, the Bahamas, and Dubai.

According to Food & Wine, Boulud has over 20 restaurants around the world with 13 located in NYC. The chef started his restaurant business journey in New York City in 1993, with his eponymous restaurant Daniel, which also currently holds one Michelin star.

He is also recognised as one of the most significant faces in the global culinary empire.

