"Taylena is the most cute thing ever"— Internet reacts to Benny Blanco saying Selena Gomez turned him into a Taylor Swift fan

Music producer Benny Blanco recently revealed that his fiancée, Selena Gomez, made him a fan of Taylor Swift. Blanco said he wasn't a true "Swiftie" until he started dating Gomez.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appeared together on the March 20 episode of Hot Ones, where the couple was challenged to eat as many spicy wings as possible. During the episode, Blanco spoke about how Gomez turned him into a Swiftie—a term used to refer to fans of Taylor Swift. He said:

“Obviously I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music but I wasn’t a true Swiftie until [her]…now we’re in the car singing Taylor Swift songs from 10 years ago and I feel free.”

Fans took to X to react to Benny Blanco's statements, with many appreciating Selena Gomez for turning her fiancé into a Swiftie. One X user wrote:

"Taylena is the most cute thing ever."

"You know Benny Blanco , maybe you aren’t cute but you ate that," another fan joked.

"Benny's got the right idea - Taylor's the GOAT, let's ride!," another netizen exclaimed.

"When Selena Gomez turns you into a Swiftie, you know it’s real. Benny’s on a journey now!," another user chimed in.

Fans continued to react to Blanco's words:

"Every swiftie deserves a swiftie husband/wife," a fan remarked.

"Music flopping so they needs to mention Taylor," a user jibed.

"Selena out here converting people into Swifties one car ride at a time!," a person commented.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have shared a long-time friendship and have both publicly acknowledged their bond on numerous occasions.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recall how they were left "mortified" at a Taylor Swift party

97th Annual Oscars (Image via Getty)

In the March 20 episode of Spotify's Countdown To series, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared how they were left "mortified" after arriving early at one of Taylor Swift's parties. The conversation started when Blanco asked Gomez which party they attended first as a couple.

In response, Selena Gomez said:

"I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor’s [Swift] party after some awards show. I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time."

Blanco then joked about being the first ones at every party they attend and quipped:

“We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when like my mother shows up to a party."

According to PEOPLE, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez first met in 2008 when they were reportedly dating two of the Jonas Brothers. Swift was linked to Joe Jonas, while Gomez was rumored to be with Nick Jonas.

In August 2008, the two pop stars were seen hanging out together with the Jonas Brothers. In a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK, Gomez revealed that she and Swift dated two Jonas Brothers simultaneously.

Although both pop stars ended their respective relationships with the Jonas Brothers, they remained friends over the years, which they have acknowledged publicly on multiple occasions. In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez referred to Swift as her "only friend" in the industry.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

In January 2025, Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on social media. Swift commented on her post to congratulate the couple, saying that she would like to be the "flower girl" at Gomez's wedding.

Furthermore, during a conversation on Stationhead with her fans last month, Gomez mentioned that she had made Taylor Swift listen to some of the songs from her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First. The pop star mentioned that Swift loved them.

"I played just a couple of songs for most of my friends and they have - I think they're my friends, right? So I feel like it's for Taylor, I played a few and she loved it. That always is a win for me because she is honest. So I am always like okay good," Gomez said.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First, will be released on March 21, 2025. It is Gomez's third studio album and the first since her 2020 project, Rare.

