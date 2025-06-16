Royal analyst says Meghan Markle & Prince Harry have "nothing else to sell apart from themselves" as their Netflix & Spotify deals come to an end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly confronting a growing financial crisis. According to a June 15, 2025, report by RadarOnline, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's once-promising California dream appears to be fading as their high-profile media deals near their end.

In the aforementioned report, royal analyst and former aide Norman Baker weighed in on the situation, drawing a direct link between their financial strain and the expiration of their major media deals.

"There's no doubt in my mind that Meghan and Harry's income is going to decline in the future. It's declining now. They've done the big hits that they could do… There was nothing else to come, nothing else to sell apart from themselves," Baker explained.

As per the report, since stepping back from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan cultivated a reputation for securing lucrative media partnerships. Their most notable arrangements included a five-year, $135 million deal with Netflix and a $20 million podcast contract with Spotify. These agreements were instrumental in building their post-royalty brand and financial independence.

However, this landscape shifted after their Spotify contract concluded. Insiders also suggested that their Netflix deal was nearing its end—with no clear signs of renewal.

This development, therefore, raised concerns about the sustainability of the couple's income and lifestyle, which had been shaped by a high standard of living in Montecito, California. With their initial media successes behind them and no major new deals announced, their earning potential appeared to be diminishing, potentially hinting at a financial crisis.

What else does the Radaronline report say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged financial situation?

From L to R, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle (Image via Getty)

As per the June 15, 2025, report by RadarOnline, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be navigating a financial rough patch. Experts estimated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito—could face a significant drop in income.

According to the report, one of the more telling signs of this was the sudden churn within the Archewell organization. Reporter Rob Shuter revealed that Archewell had been quietly "hemorrhaging staff," with at least four senior team members leaving in recent weeks.

These included Deputy US Press Secretary Kyle Boulia and long-time UK media liaison Charlie Gipson, both of whom were reportedly let go. Two other insiders, anticipating cuts, chose to leave before being officially "restructured" out of their roles.

Reflecting concerns that the downsizing was less about long-term vision and more about short-term solvency, an insider told Shutter:

"This isn't strategy — it's survival. They're running out of money, and now they're running out of people."

Despite onboarding high-profile hires, such as communications strategist Meredith Kendall Maines and Netflix alum Emily Robinson, to manage their public image, insiders claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lacked the budget to sustain their revamped PR ambitions.

Maines also released a statement framing the shake-up as a pivot toward "agency-based support" across five time zones.

"Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries," Meredith Maines told GB News.

However, according to the RadarOnline report, many insiders stated that this wasn't true. A well-placed source claimed that Maines's statement was a "spin" and that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "didn't have the money to keep the team they built." The source further stated that the two-

"Tried to recreate the royal court — but California doesn't do crowns on credit."

According to another insider, "more layoffs" were expected in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's household. The insider added that both Meghan and Harry needed "a major win fast" to improve their financial situation.

The report also highlighted that the Sussexes had received around $3.1 million annually from Prince Charles's Duchy of Cornwall estate before they departed from royal life. That source of funding vanished following their split from the Firm, leaving Harry to rely increasingly on his inheritance from Princess Diana.

At the time of her death, the late princess had left him approximately $8.8 million—a sum that has since grown through interest and investments and is now one of the main sources of his funds.

At present, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain focused on their business ventures. This includes Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched in April 2025, and their media production company, Archewell Productions. Per The Independent, they also have a multi-project deal with Netflix.

