What did Meghan Markle say about As Ever? Perez Hilton claims she's making the "money" and not Prince Harry 

On May 28, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton reviewed Meghan Markle's remarks on what comes next for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

For the unversed, on April 2, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex launched the first collection of As Ever, formerly called American Riviera Orchard. As reported by People Magazine the same day, the collection sold out within an hour after it went live at 9 am ET. The line includes products like jams, honey, teas, cookie mixes, and flower sprinkles.

During an interview with Fast Company (published on May 27), Meghan Markle spoke about the next phase of As Ever, sharing that she wants to pause and analyze what the brand could become by assessing information from the launch, adding that new products are expected to be announced at the beginning of next year.

"I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally," Markle said.

She further shared her deep-rooted connection to her "home," explaining that her home and garden are an inspiration for everything she creates. Meghan then claimed that fashion intrigues her as well, and she plans to explore it "at a later date."

Elsewhere in her interview, Meghan claimed that Netflix's team works with her own team for product manufacturing, adding:

"We are on calls daily, working through product development, SKUs, and inventory. We have a field trip tomorrow to look at different manufacturers and suppliers as we expand the brand," Markle shared.

Reflecting on Meghan Markle's remarks in his new video, Perez Hilton commented:

"Good for her, you know, somebody's got to make the money. Seems like she is, not Harry."

More about Meghan Markle's interview

In the same interview with Fast Company, Meghan Markle emphasized the importance of prioritizing her family by recalling an incident when her son, Prince Archie, lost his first tooth.

"I had a lot of business meetings the next morning, but I still chose to cuddle with him the rest of the night. Those mom moments energize me to be a better founder, a better employer, a better boss," Meghan said.

She also spoke about her recently launched podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonada Media, where she has conversations with fellow female entrepreneurs about their journeys. The podcast premiered on April 8, 2025, and has since featured renowned female entrepreneurs like Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jamie Kern Lima.

"I’m pulling back the curtain to allow people to see the candid experience of being a founder," Markle shared.

She further revealed that she was already exploring different ways to launch a business when Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, approached her with one.

"At the time, I had been working towards building out my own in-house team. But I had a complete U-turn because I completely bought into the vision she was sharing, which is where content and commerce meet, not in a product placement way, but rather in an ideological way."

For the unversed, Netflix has partnered with the Duchess of Sussex for both her brand and her series, titled With Love, Meghan.

"The brand is in the same universe as the show, but they’re not the same," Meghan explained.

According to People Magazine, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. The couple shares two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

