"This just makes sense": Perez Hilton reacts as exotic dancer testifies about attending a Diddy "freak-off" at Trump's hotel with Cassie

Media personality Perez Hilton recently reacted to an exotic dancer testifying at Diddy's trial that he attended a "freak-off" with Cassie Ventura at one of Donald Trump's hotels. As per the BBC, Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Ad

According to People, on May 20, 2025, Sharay Hayes, a male exotic dancer, testified in court that he was hired by Diddy in 2012 to stage a "sexy scene" for Combs and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Hayes stated that he was paid $2000 and that the incident took place at the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York.

Hilton called the situation "eerie" and took to X on May 26, 2025, to write:

"This just makes sense! #Diddy and #DonaldTrump"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharay Hayes' testimony at the Diddy trial explored

According to People, on May 20, 2025, Sharay Hayes, a male exotic dancer who goes by “The Punisher,” alleged that he was paid to perform at private events for Combs and his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Hayes testified that he was hired in the fall of 2012 to perform a “sexy scene” for Diddy and Ventura at their Trump Tower suite. He claimed Ventura answered the door without any clothes other than a bathrobe and a wig, and presented him with a sack of $800 in cash.

Ad

She told him to rub baby oil on her while paying no attention to Combs, who was seated nearby, completely naked save for a veil covering his face. Hayes told the court:

“She said do not acknowledge her husband, try not to look at him, and no communication.”

As per ABC News, he described the room as dimly lit, with furniture covered with sheets, and bowls of baby oil positioned in strategic spots for the performance. Hayes said that Combs would sometimes m*sturbate while watching, but didn't say anything, except provide “subtle directions” to Ventura.

Ad

Afterward, Hayes said he rejected an offer to “finish” and opted to keep things “professional.” He received another $1,200 upon departure. He stated he was hired for such sessions at least a dozen more times, fetching between $1,200 and $2,000 per session.

Hayes’ testimony matches accounts from Ventura, who said that she was manipulated into attending Diddy's alleged “freak-offs”- drug-laden sex parties. She claimed to be compelled to perform with strangers while Combs filmed.

Ad

According to Ventura, these actions left her feeling “nervousness and confusion,” and that Combs was in possession of the footage to use as “blackmail material" to prevent her from speaking out.

Combs’ attorneys have fought back, arguing that Hayes’ account conflicts with the sex trafficking claims because it depicts Ventura as a consensual individual in the activity.

Under cross-examination by defense lawyers, Hayes pointed out that he never saw any signs of distress on Ventura’s part, suggesting she was a willing participant.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, prosecutors argued that Ventura’s cooperation was a way for her to survive, and pointed to her earlier testimony that Combs was violent and manipulated her psychologically.

Other witnesses, such as former employees and friends, have corroborated her allegations and provided descriptions of encounters where Combs allegedly assaulted her in public and private settings.

According to ABC News, the trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More