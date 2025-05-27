Melanie King discusses "bombshell report" claiming Britney Spears was "crazy in bed and out of control" with Diddy on Cassie's 21st birthday night

Media personality Melanie King recently reacted to Cassie Ventura naming Britney Spears in her testimony during the Diddy trial. As per the Daily Mail, Cassie Ventura, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, took the stand to state that Britney Spears was present at Ventura's 21st birthday party on September 7, 2007.

On May 26, 2025, Melanie King posted a video on her YouTube channel, claiming that Diddy reportedly hooked up with Britney Spears that night.

According to King, a longtime Diddy associate recounted the incident and claimed that Combs bragged about it often. She said,

"Diddy's been bragging for years about hooking up with Britney that very night. A longtime associate claims Diddy told this story dozens of times, laughing about how Britney was crazy in bed and out of control. He thought it made him look like a player, another notch on his belt."

King also noted that Spears' VMA performance, where she stumbled through the lip syncing and choreography, took place two days after her party with Combs.

More about Britney Spears' 2007 VMA performance

As per NBC News, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the Daily Mail, amidst his ongoing trial, Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified against the rapper. She stated that Britney Spears and music producer Dallas Austin were amongst the many present at Cassie's birthday party on September 7, 2007. She said,

"Sean was there and he brought Dallas Austin [and] Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me."

The news outlet also featured images showing Spears alongside Combs, Austin, and Ventura. They were accompanied by Paris Hilton and went on to attend an afterparty hosted by 50 Cent.

On September 9, 2007, Spears performed Gimme More at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas, but her rendition drew immediate backlash. Critics called her a “train wreck,” referring to her blank stare and slow movements.

The Daily Mail reported that music executive Simon Cowell later stated that he “wouldn't have allowed her on stage,” saying the performance was unrehearsed and poorly thought out. He said,

"She wasn't ready for that show in every possible way. The song wasn't right, the image wasn't right, and she just wasn't rehearsed. If she had turned up and given that performance at the X Factor auditions, then I wouldn't have put her through to the next round."

According to Deadline, Britney Spears acknowledged the performance in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, describing it as "looking at myself in a fun-house mirror."

She attributed it to pressure from her team to show that she was “fine” despite personal turmoil, including her public divorce from Kevin Federline.

Spears also said she was not feeling up to par to be able to perform. She wrote,

“There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions. I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy. It was less than a year since I’d had my second baby in two years but everyone was acting like my not having six-pack abs was offensive.”

She also admitted to having a panic attack before she went onstage and said that she was under-rehearsed and unsatisfied with her hair extensions and outfit.

As per ABC News, the trial against Sean Combs is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More