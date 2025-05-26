How to watch "Diddy On Trial" on Hulu? Everything to know about the new weekly series

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial on charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution" is being explored in the new Hulu series Diddy On Trial: As It Happened. The series began streaming on May 25, with the first two episodes already available. New episodes will air every Sunday, hosted by The View co-host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin, who will be joined by a "rotating roster of legal and pop culture experts."

The series is available only on Hulu and requires a subscription to the streaming platform to watch the weekly episodes. Hulu offers three different bundles, starting at $10.99 per month, which includes Disney+ with Hulu.

The next bundle, priced at $16.99 per month, includes Disney+ and ESPN with Hulu. An alternate $16.99 bundle includes Disney+ and Max with Hulu.

According to Hulu's official description, Diddy On Trial: As It Happened explores the rapper's ongoing criminal trial in detail. Since the court strictly prohibits video recordings, the testimonies and proceedings will be done through "meticulous actor reenactments sourced each week from courtroom transcripts."

"Diddy on Trial: As It Happened takes you inside the criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most salacious and hotly anticipated courtroom showdowns in decades. Watch bombshell moments and heart wrenching testimony unfold in real time through meticulous actor reenactments sourced each week from courtroom transcripts," the description states.

It concludes:

"Prosecutors allege the music icon and business mogul engaged in a dark underworld of s*x trafficking and prostitution. Combs denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence. Join host Sunny Hostin as she breaks it all down with a rotating roster of legal and pop culture experts, giving you a front row seat to this high-stakes legal battle."

The first two episodes, titled The Freak-Off and The Assault, reportedly delve into various witness testimonies, most notably Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi.

A recap of Diddy's trial: Cassie Ventura's testimony

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 on federal charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering. After being denied bail multiple times, his trial officially began on May 5 with jury selection. The first witnesses took the stand on May 12, and the courtroom has since seen testimony from many high-profile celebrities, including R&B singer Cassie Ventura and rapper Kid Cudi.

Ventura, the prosecution's star witness and Diddy's former partner, recounted the alleged abuse, assault, rape, and forced sexual activity she endured during their relationship, which reportedly lasted from 2007 to 2018.

Over her four-day testimony, Ventura—currently eight months pregnant with her third child—gave a detailed account of her participation in "freak-offs" with male escorts. She claimed that she often used drugs to dissociate during the s*x acts and continued participating despite suffering from UTIs to keep Combs happy.

Ventura also testified that Combs often physically assaulted her, including hitting her, kicking her, pushing her, and dragging her by her hair. One such assault, captured on CCTV at LA's InterContinental Hotel in 2016, has become a key piece of evidence in the trial. The video was first released by CNN in March 2024, several months before the rapper's arrest.

In her testimony, Cassie Ventura alleged that Combs raped her in 2018 after she broke up with him. She claimed they had met for dinner for a closure conversation, and the rapper had driven her home. She alleged that Diddy followed her inside and sexually assaulted her on her living room floor.

Ventura initially detailed many of these allegations in a 2023 lawsuit filed against Combs. Although the case was settled just one day later, Ventura revealed during her testimony that she received a $20 million settlement.

Exploring the other witness testimonies

Several witnesses have corroborated Cassie Ventura's allegations of physical abuse at Diddy's hands. On May 12, a male escort testified that he saw Combs drag Ventura into another room by her hair, after which he allegedly heard the sound of slapping.

Model Kerry Morgan, Ventura's best friend, testified on May 19 that she had seen Diddy be violent with Ventura on at least two separate occasions. Morgan also accused Combs of assaulting her on one occasion in 2018. This reportedly caused her to end her 17-year friendship with Ventura after the singer paid her $30,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The following day, Cassie Ventura's mother took the stand and testified that she had taken pictures of her daughter's body to document the bruises that Combs allegedly left on her.

On May 22, Kid Cudi testified that Combs was behind the bombing of his Porsche with a Molotov cocktail in 2012. For the unversed, Cudi and Ventura had briefly dated in December 2011. During her testimony, Ventura had claimed that Combs was furious on learning about her relationship with Cudi and threatened to blow up the rapper's car.

According to CNN, over 15 witnesses have taken the stand so far, including Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Combs' former assistant, a former makeup artist who worked with Diddy and Ventura, and a guard employed at The InterContinental Hotel during the 2016 assault incident. The trial will resume on May 27, 2025.

