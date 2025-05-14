Cassie Ventura makes 5 disturbing claims against Diddy in her opening testimony: All you need to know

Cassie Ventura appeared as a star witness in Sean "Diddy" Comb's federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial on Tuesday (May 13), for her second day on the stand testifying against the music mogul.

Ad

In a tear-filled opening testimony yesterday, Casandra Ventura reportedly spoke on the multiple instances from her relationship with the mogul that made her feel "disgusting" and "humiliated."

After jury selection ended last week, Sean Combs' federal trial kicked off on Monday (May 12), with the Bad Boy CEO pleading not guilty to all his charges. The court reportedly expects the trial to last between eight and ten weeks.

Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura's husband, leaves for the day during the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Michael M. Santiago)

Cassie Ventura, now married to Alex Fine, had first accused Sean Combs of r*pe, s*xual assault, and abuse in a 2023 lawsuit, which was quickly settled. Her testimony is reportedly vital to the prosecution's case which accuses Diddy of coercing both men and women into non-consensual s*x.

Ad

Trending

During her opening testimony, Cassie made disturbing claims, which included allegations of s*xual abuse and harassment during their lengthy relationship between 2007 and 2018.

From "Freak Offs" to "Hotel Beating Video": 5 disturbing claims from Cassie Ventura's opening testimony

The prosecution's star witness, Cassie Ventura, in their case against the music mogul, is set to appear in court on Wednesday for her second day testifying against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ad

In Tuesday's opening statements, Cassie revisited her decade-long relationship with Combs, making several disturbing allegations against the Bad Boy Records CEO. Below are 5 major accusations from Ms. Ventura's opening statements in Diddy's federal trial.

1) Cassie recounts her experiences during the alleged "Freak Offs"

According to Casandra Ventura, she participated in lengthy "s*x sessions," supposedly called "Freak Offs," citing that these parties would last from 36 hours to four days.

Before the legal unfolding of this federal trial, there existed long-standing rumors surrounding exclusive "illegal parties" Mr. Combs would supposedly organize, many of which were attended by Hollywood A-listers.

Ad

Ms. Ventura recalls taking drugs, drinking alcohol, and sleeping with strangers, stating:

"The freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and try to feel normal again. Staying up for days on end, taking drugs, and other substances. Drinking. Having s*x with a stranger. Thirty-six, 48, 78 hours. The longest ever was four days, maybe even more, on and off with the breaks. It was significant."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cassie claims that the drugs allowed her to stay awake but she could later suffer from dehydration and sleep deprivation. The former popstar testified that these Freak Offs continued for several years, claiming that multiple encounters were recorded.

She claims that she deleted videos of her participating in Freak Offs whenever she was alone, calling those encounters:

"Humiliating, disgusting. I never wanted anyone to see me like that. Objectifying me, putting me in very compromising gross positions with strangers."

Ad

2) Cassie alleges that Sean Combs controlled her s*x life

Sean Combs' attorneys have argued against claims of s*xual humiliation and abuse, claiming their relationship was consensual. In her testimony, Cassie Ventura reportedly contested those claims multiple times.

Ms. Ventura details Combs' orchestration of these parties, claiming the music mogul would dictate and control her appearance before "demanding" she indulge in his fantasies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She claims that Diddy would dictate the color of her nails and which "s*x acts" she would perform, alleging that Mr. Combs would demand she reapplies baby oil every five minutes until she "glistened".

Her testimony included graphic descriptions of alleged non-consensual s*x acts Sean Combs supposedly forced Cassie to perform, including disturbing instances involving urine.

"Eventually Sean saw me, and told him to stop," she said.

Ad

3) "I just wanted to make him happy" - Cassie Ventura claimed during her opening testimony

In her opening statement, Cassie recalled her 10-year relationship with Sean Combs, claiming she participated in the alleged Freak Offs because she wished to make him happy.

She explained falling in love with the music mogul, citing that she didn't want to "disappoint" him.

"I was in love, and I just wanted to make him happy," she said.

Ad

Sean Combs is seen out and about on November 10, 2023, in London, United Kingdom (Image via Getty)

Former popstar, Cassie Ventura signed with Bad Boy Records for a nine-album deal but only released one LP, in August 2006, with Combs' record label. In her testimony, she claims that Diddy's influence on her life severely affected her career.

Ad

During her testimony, Ms. Ventura explained that as her relationship progressed, Diddy would get more aggressive and manipulative. She claimed the music mogul began beating and subjecting her to more humiliating acts.

She cited that years of abuse took a negative toll on her career. Cassie claimed that out of fear of losing her career, and because of the Freak Off videos Diddy possessed, she did not end their relationship.

4) Judge Arun Subramanian denies request for Ms. Ventura to remain seated in the witness box

Ad

Before Cassie Ventura took the stand on Tuesday, the defense submitted a request to Judge Arun Subramanian to consider having the prosecution's star witness seated in the witness box.

The prosecution explained that because Ms. Ventura is pregnant, currently in her third trimester, the jury could potentially be prejudiced against Diddy.

Cassie Ventura attends the MobLand Premiere after party at The Twenty-Two on March 31, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris/)

They requested for her to remain seated in the witness box, before the jury entered the courtroom. Judge Arun however denied the request.

Ad

5) Cassie speaks on the "Hotel Beating Video"

In May 2024, CNN published a 2016 surveillance video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently beating and kicking Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California.

Speaking on this incident, Cassie claims the incident captured on surveillance camera was during a supposed Freak Off party, claiming she left because she had a movie premiere scheduled that week.

Cassie Ventura claims that when she explained not wanting to "have s*x with an escort," Diddy supposedly became aggressive. When the court asked her how many times the music mogul "slapped her to the ground," Cassie said:

Ad

"Too many times to count"

Expand Tweet

Ad

At one point she explained the physical and psychological abuse she suffered from Diddy by stating:

"I made the wrong face, and suddenly I got hit in the face".

According to reports, Ms. Ventura's husband Alex Fine was present in court during Tuesday's testimony.

He was permitted to remain in the courtroom during the proceeding under one condition; that he leave when Cassie Ventura is questioned about a "2018 r*pe allegation". This line of questioning is yet to take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More