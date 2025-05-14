"I was crying" — Cassie Ventura claims Diddy left a "freak-off" with guns after hearing his rival Suge Knight was at a diner in the city

Suge Knight and Sean "Diddy" Combs' long-standing feud resurfaced during the latter's ongoing trial in New York. The rapper is facing charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution." Diddy's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the stand for her testimony on May 13, 2025. She recalled an alleged incident of Combs stopping a "freak-off" party to pursue Knight after hearing he was at a local LA diner.

Ad

Ventura began her testimony on Tuesday, by detailing the alleged abuse she endured during their relationship. This included allegations of physical abuse and forced participation at the "freak-off parties."

Ventura, who is currently pregnant with her third child, testified that she and Diddy were at one of his LA homes when someone informed the rapper that Suge Knight was at an LA diner. According to NBC News, she testified that Combs stopped the party and drove them to the diner even as she cried and told him not to do anything stupid.

Ad

Trending

“We were having a freak-off in one of [Diddy’s] homes in LA and he said Suge was at Mel’s Diner, and we packed up and drove down there. I was screaming and crying, ‘Please don’t do anything stupid.’ I didn’t know what they were going to do,” Ventura said in her testimony.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Exploring Suge Knight's feud with Diddy

The feud between Diddy and Suge Knight dates back to the 90s as part of the East Coast versus West Coast hip-hop rivalry. Back then Diddy established Bad Boy Records in New York while Knight established Death Row Records in LA.

During his appearance at the Source Awards in 1995, Knight apparently took a dig at Diddy for frequently appearing in the music videos of artists signed under his record label.

Ad

"Anyone out there who wanna be a recording artist and wanna stay a star and don't have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing, come to Death Row," he said.

The rivalry ultimately culminated in the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. in drive-by shootings. The incidents occurred just six months apart, with the former being killed in September 1996 and the latter in March 1997.

Ad

Suge Knight had been in the car with Shakur during the drive-by shooting. While Knight sustained minor injuries, Shakur was shot four times, leading to his death. For the unversed, Shakur was signed to Knight's label, while the Notorious B.I.G. was signed to Diddy's label.

Suge Knight is currently in prison, serving his 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter for a fatal hit-and-run involving businessman Terry Carter in 2015. He addressed Diddy's legal turmoils during a September 2024 episode of the Collect Call with Suge Knight podcast following the news of Combs' arrest.

Ad

"It's a bad day for hip-hop...for the culture...Black people, because if one looks bad, we all look bad. That's definitely not nothing to cheer about," the music executive added.

He continued:

“I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. You know they gonna get you if they can… I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Exploring Cassie Ventura's testimony

Cassie Ventura, the prosecution's star witness, took the stand to testify against Combs on May 13, 2025. During her testimony, the singer recounted several alleged instances of abuse at Combs' hands. She also accused him of controlling her life and humiliating her with the "freak-off" parties.

Ventura testified regarding the 2016 CCTV video of Combs physically assaulting her, claiming that the assault occurred after she tried to leave one of his "freak-off" parties.

Ad

“I chose to leave. I got out and Sean followed me into the hallway, and grabbed me, shoved me to the ground, kicked me and dragged me back to the room and took my stuff,” she said.

In her testimony, she also claimed that the rapper demanded that she either fly in or hire male escorts and have s*x with them while he watched or recorded the acts. Ventura said that the "freak-offs" left her disgusted and humiliated, alleging that the rapper once forced a male escort to urinate on her, as it was an alleged "turn on" for him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The singer also addressed the use of the baby oil that the authorities found when they raided Diddy's homes in March 2024. She testified that the rapper liked the participants to be "glistening."

Ventura recounted an alleged incident of Combs filling a pool with baby oil during a "freak-off" at Montage Beverly Hills and instructing her to get in, which she claimed she did.

"If Sean wanted it to happen, that was what was going to happen, there was no way around it. We used 10 bottles of baby oil, regular size," she said.

Ad

Diddy's trial is scheduled to resume on May 14, with Cassie Ventura continuing her testimony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More