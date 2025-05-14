DJ Akademiks laughs at Cassie Ventura telling the judge Diddy forced her to work out to prepare for "freak-offs"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the stand on Tuesday, May 13, and testified against the music mogul. Cassie shared several details surrounding the alleged "freak-off parties" that the rapper organized. During the testimony, she reportedly said that the rapper forced her to work out to prepare for such parties.

DJ Akademiks reacted to the same on a recent livestream, a clip of which was uploaded on X on the same day. In the clip, Akademiks was seen laughing at Cassie Ventura's claim. He further joked about the same and said:

"The freak off workout plan kit is undefeated. Like you ever heard about the kind of workout plan one and two and three and four and get that to me, right? Imagine what was going off in the freak off workout plan, bro. This is crazy."

Meanwhile, Cassie testified that she had frequently been physically abused by her ex-boyfriend, Combs. She also claimed that she had been forced into engaging in s*xual acts during her long relationship with the rapper. Cassie Ventura said she was assaulted by the rapper at times when she was "down."

As per reports by National World, Cassie said that Diddy began taking control of her life when she joined his record label Bad Boy Records in the mid-2000s. She described Diddy as "polarising" and "charming." She continued:

"Sean is a really polarising person, also really charming. It’s hard to really be able to decide in that moment what you need when he’s telling you what he wants."

Recalling more about being associated with the "freak-offs", Cassie cited that she was only 22, when she was first asked to participate in one. According to Cassie Ventura, she complied with Diddy's demands at the time because she loved him.

Former US attorney Jennifer Beidel said that Cassie Ventura's testimony is crucial for prosecutors

Former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jennifer Beidel told BBC that Cassie Ventura's testimony is one of the most important factors for the prosecution to build their case. According to Beidel, Cassie has been associated with Diddy for many years, making her testimony comparatively more impactful. Beidel added:

"The jury is looking to put together a cohesive narrative, so hearing from someone who was there for a number of years is really critical."

According to the former attorney, the presence of a narrator who can acquaint the jurors with the chain of events over the years can be beneficial for any case. Beidel continued:

"When there are ten or 20 witnesses it's hard for [jurors] to understand. That's why Ms Ventura is so critical."

While prosecution has been trying to build the case against the mogul and many lawsuits have been piled up against him, Diddy has maintained his innocence. His lawyers argued that his accusers shared consensual relationships with him and he was never involved in crimes like s*x trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's family members were present at the trial, including her mother and six of his oldest children. His daughters, however, were seen leaving the courtroom when a male escort took the stand and shared certain graphic details on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, was also seen at the courthouse. If convicted, Sean "Diddy" Combs could face life in prison.

