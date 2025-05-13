Who is Kerry Morgan? Allegations against Diddy involving Cassie's close friend explored as model is name dropped during trial testimony

Sean "Diddy" Combs' much-awaited trial began on Monday, May 12, 2025. Cassie Ventura, the music mogul's ex-girlfriend, was set to testify on the second day of the trial, on Tuesday. Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, was also seen arriving at the courthouse amid the trial. During her testimony, Cassie name-dropped a friend of hers, identified as Kerry Morgan, who is also a model.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to live updates about the case, by The New York Post on May 13, 2025, Kerry Morgan was Ventura's best friend at the time when she met Diddy. According to her testimony, the mogul had injured her in one instance. Cassie Ventura took the stand and claimed that during the alleged incident, Combs allegedly threw a wooden hanger at Morgan, causing her to suffer a concussion.

The outlet shared a photo from around 2004, showing the two women together. The photo reportedly was from the time shortly before Ventura came across the music mogul. It was further claimed that the two drifted apart after Ventura failed to support her post the incident with Diddy.

The New York Post also reported that Ventura had cited the incident in her 2023 lawsuit as well. She claimed that the incident allegedly happened at her residence, and the duo were "inseparable" before that.

According to legal documents:

"The incident resulted in a settlement between Mr. Combs and Ms. Morgan, and Ms. Ventura ended up paying Ms. Morgan additional funds in an attempt to resolve the dispute between her close friend and her abusive and controlling boyfriend. The relationship between Ms. Ventura and Ms. Morgan has been strained since this time."

During the testimony, Cassie also mentioned Kerry in another photo as well, claiming that it was captured at her 21st birthday party. She added that Kerry was present at the celebration, along with Diddy.

Cassie Ventura testified claiming that Diddy had hit her multiple times

Cassie Ventura had been considered a significant witness in Diddy's ongoing trial. The music mogul's former girlfriend claimed that he had assaulted her several times during their relationship.

Explaining further about the alleged abuse, Ventura claimed:

"He would bash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down".

As per BBC's live updates on May 13, 2025, within a few minutes since Ventura took the stand, prosecutors presented the viral hotel footage in which Diddy was assaulting her. Cassie further claimed that the mogul introduced her to the concept of "freak off" during the first year of their relationship.

She also told the jurors that she could not focus on her music career at the time, since the "'freak-offs' became a job." Ventura testified:

"That took a big chunk out of my life. There was no space to do anything else but to recover and try to feel normal again."

According to Reuters, prosecutors had alleged that Diddy would lure women into romantic relationships and then persuade them to get involved in the freak-offs. As of now, Diddy faces several lawsuits from multiple alleged victims who have accused him of r*ping and drugging them. The mogul, however, has denied all the accusations.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken into custody in September 2024 and has since been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Despite the charges presented by the prosecution, his defense team has maintained that all the relationships with the mogul were completely consensual.

