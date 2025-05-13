50 Cent wonders what happened to Diddy's former assistant Fonzworth Bentley

DJ Akademiks uploaded a now-removed Instagram post by rapper, 50 Cent, in which the latter was seen asking about the whereabouts of Diddy's former assistant Fonzworth Bentley, whose real name is Derek Watkins. In the tweet, the screengrab of the post was shared which showed and old photo of Bentley holding an umbrella for Combs.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

The alleged post posted by 50 Cent amid the ongoing legal trial surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. In the original Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote a caption about the mogul's former assistant. It reportedly read:

"Yo anybody no what happened to this guy 🤔 LOL..."

Since the drama started last year in September, many began wondering where the former assistant of Puff Daddy was. According to an article by The Root, dated September 2024, the former assistant aka Derek Watkins had not posted on social media since April last year.

At the time as well, no particular updates about the former assistant could be found, since most of his last social media updates were filled with memes and random quotes. While he was well-known for being Diddy's personal valet, Watkins was also a rapper, TV presenter, actor, and author.

He has also hosted a MTV reality show titled G's to Gents. Watkins was further seen rapping in Da Band's album Too Hot for TV, dropped back in 2002. For the unversed, Da Band was a hip-hop group brought together by Diddy. As for his whereabouts, 50 Cent wasn't the only one curious to know more about him. Over time, several netizens too took to X and asked questions about him.

One X user tweeted:

"Fonzworth Bentley hasn’t posted a single thing since April. I know he knows it all."

Meanwhile, another wondered:

"where is fonzworth bentley!"

As of now, he has not made any official statement with respect to the questions and speculations surrounding him.

Diddy's trial has finally begun on May 12, with a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates

The much awaited trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs began on Monday, May 12, 2025. The first day began with both sides giving a brief outline of the case. For context, the Bad Boy Record owner faces s*x trafficking related charges and was detained last year. Since then, he has been staying at the Brooklyn federal jail.

The defense team referred to the viral hotel surveillance footage showing the confrontation between Combs and Cassie Ventura, and said that it only reflected the rapper's "flawed character." According to the defense team, it didn't prove that he was running a massive criminal circle.

As per reports by the BBC, defense attorney Teny Geragos said:

"Domestic violence is not s*x trafficking."

Geragos further argued that the women who have accused the mogul were rather "capable, strong women" who chose to be with him. Several witnesses were then presented at the courtroom to corroborate claims on both sides, primarily surrounding the alleged hotel assault incident.

BBC has suggested that the trial might go on for about eight weeks. Meanwhile, the rapper has maintained his innocence, like he had done since the beginning. Apart from the s*x trafficking charges, the music mogul has also been slapped by a number of other lawsuits, in which the accusers have accused him of drug, assault, and r*pe.

