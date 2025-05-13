50 Cent reacts after Diddy is accused of having an escort urinate in his ex Cassie Ventura's mouth

On Monday, May 12, the opening statements of Diddy's s*x trafficking trial were heard in a Manhattan Federal Court. One particular accusation made by the prosecutors against Sean "Diddy" Combs that stood out was that he had a male escort urinate in Cassie Ventura's mouth.

As soon as the news came out, 50 Cent trolled Combs about the latest accusation with an Instagram post featuring a picture of a statue of a baby urinating, captioning it:

"Diddy said in ya mouth! SMH LOL"

According to the NY Post, prosecutor Emily Johnson read Cassie Ventura's testimony for the jury, saying:

"Cassie will tell you that she felt like she was choking when Combs made an escort urinate in her mouth."

Johnson further alleged that Ventura was forced into the act as Diddy began introducing her to his "freak-offs". When these acts were performed, Combs looked on and pleasured himself while also recording them, she added.

Johnson added that Combs later used the footage as collateral and threatened Ventura with its release numerous times, keeping it as "souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life."

The prosecutor added that Combs met Cassie in 2006 when she was 19 and struggling to build a career as a singer. According to Johnson, Ventura, who is eight months pregnant, will take the witness stand to describe to the jurors the incident as well as the repeated beatings she allegedly endured at Diddy's hands over the years.

Cassie Ventura is expected to address the leaked 2016 hotel lobby video of Diddy beating her

One of the incidents that Cassie Ventura is expected to address in her testimony is the infamous video from 2016 that was leaked on CNN in May 2024.

In the CCTV footage—taken from the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles' Century City—Combs was seen kicking Ventura and dragging her back to their room as she attempted to leave. A hotel guard who had arrived at the scene also testified on Monday. The former guard-turned LA police officer, Israel Flores, said on the witness stand:

"I see Ms. Cassie in the corner covering her face, bundled up. [Mr. Combs] was on the chair, slouched down, and he was at a blank stare. As soon as I walked out, the best way I can describe it is a devilish stare. He was just looking at me … looking at me with no movement."

The CCTV footage was then played for the jury in the courtroom as Combs, who had appeared in a grey sweater with matching slacks and a white shirt underneath, slowly shook his head in his seat.

As Diddy's lawyer, Teny Geragos, opened her statement, she told the jurors that while they would hear about the rapper's violence, his "swingers" lifestyle, "kinky s*x," and "baby oil," that doesn't make him a s*x-trafficker. Then, addressing the assault video, Geragos added:

"This was a relationship, although toxic at times, like any other relationship."

Combs, who is charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution, faces life imprisonment if convicted on all charges.

