Prosecutors accuse Diddy of blackmailing Cassie Ventura with humiliating videos as trafficking trial begins

Sean "Diddy" Combs' highly anticipated legal trial began on Monday, May 12, 2025, at a federal court in Manhattan. During the trial, the prosecutors accused the music mogul of blackmailing his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, by using explicit videos.

According to an article published by People magazine on May 12, prosecutors alleged that Diddy recorded footage of Cassie engaging in s*xual acts with male escorts. They claim the rapper coerced her into these encounters, later using the "humiliating" recordings to control and intimidate her.

According to the People magazine article, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson stated in her opening statement that Combs was "on the hunt" for Cassie after learning she was seeing another man.

"He found out Cassie was seeing another man. Furious, he set out to find Cassie and another man," Johnson claimed.

Johnson alleged that Diddy told Cassie that if he wanted to, he could release the footage of her engaging in s*xual acts with male escorts.

She said that the clips were "souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of [Ventura's] life."

Diddy trial begins in Manhattan, Israel Florez's testimony

Diddy, who has been charged with two counts of s*x trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy, pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. The charges stem from a grand jury indictment filed in September 2024 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, months after Cassie's initial lawsuit in November 2023.

Cassie accused Diddy of r*pe, s*xual assault, and physical violence. Her lawsuit was settled the next day, sparking a wave of civil suits against the rapper with similar claims.

According to a Forbes article, published May 12, the indictment alleged that Diddy orchestrated 'Freak Off' parties involving drugs and coerced s*xual acts, which he documented on video. Prosecutors claimed these parties were part of a broader "criminal enterprise" designed to exploit women for the rapper's s*xual gratification.

The indictment also accused Combs of using controlled substances to maintain control over his victims, at times without their knowledge, the People magazine article reported.

According to the Associated Press' May 12 report, the prosecution's statement also highlighted a 2016 incident at a Los Angeles hotel, where a witness, Israel Florez, testified about an alleged altercation between Diddy and Cassie. Florez said he responded to a distress call at the hotel and found Cassie in the corner, hood on, covered up, and appearing "scared."

According to Florez, Combs was sitting in a towel with a "devilish stare" and offered him a stack of money, saying, "Don’t tell nobody." Florez testified that he refused the bribe and witnessed Combs dragging Cassie Ventura back into their hotel room, footage of which was shown to the jury, The New York Times reported on May 12, 2025.

During cross-examination, Combs' defense attorney Brian Steel attempted to discredit Florez by questioning why some details, including Cassie having a "purple eye," were not mentioned in Florez's initial incident report. Steel argued that Florez's account was inconsistent and suggested that Cassie was a willing participant in their s*xual relationship.

According to a May 12 NBC News report, Diddy's defense team, led by Marc Geragos, acknowledged the rapper's violent behavior but argued that it did not constitute federal crimes such as s*x trafficking.

"He is physical, he is a drug user, you may know of his love of baby oil. Is that a federal crime? No," Geragos reportedly told the jury.

Geragos contended that Cassie was "jealous" of Combs’ relationship with the late Kim Porter, the mother of three of the music mogul's children, and claimed Cassie remained with Combs willingly despite the alleged violence.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors also described an incident in 2009 in which Diddy allegedly stomped on Cassie's face and another instance where he allegedly grabbed an unnamed woman in a chokehold before coercing her into participating in a "Freak Off."

The prosecution reportedly plans to present multiple videos allegedly showing Diddy assaulting Cassie and other women during the trial, AP News reported.

The jury consists of eight men and four women, with six alternates, ranging in age from their 30s to 70s. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of striking several Black jurors, a claim the judge rejected, noting that the prosecution had provided "race neutral reasons" for the removals, The New York Times reported.

Diddy, currently held in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, arrived in court on Monday wearing a gray sweater, khaki pants, and black-framed glasses. He was seen blowing kisses to his family members seated behind him in the courtroom, The Washington Post reported.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks, with Cassie expected to be the prosecution's "star witness" as they present evidence, including surveillance footage and alleged video recordings, to substantiate their claims.

