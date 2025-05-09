Judge postpones jury selection in Diddy trafficking case despite objections from prosecution

The jury for Sean "Diddy" Combs' racketeering and s*x trafficking trial won't be finalized until early next week, as a federal judge sides with the defense. Jury selection started on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Southern District of New York's courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

From the 43 men and women in the jury pool, the group would be cut down to a dozen, who would serve as the people who would determine whether the music mogul is guilty or not. The final jury selection was initially scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025, with attorneys for the prosecution and defense to question all 43 further to choose the final 12 jurors and six alternates.

However, the defense requested to delay the process until early next week, and on Friday, May 9, Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case, granted the request despite objections from prosecutors. The defense expressed concern that if jurors were finalized before the weekend, those chosen could get "cold feet" and request to drop out of the panel before the trial starts.

The final jury selection process is expected to take 10-15 minutes, hencet the defense requested to have it done on Monday, May 12, before Diddy's trial starts with opening arguments. Moreover, the request to delay the process came about after two potential jurors backed out this weekend, cutting down the 45 qualified potential jurors to 43.

More on Sean "Diddy" Combs' racketeering and s*x trafficking case before trial starts next week

Diddy is on trial over an alleged conspiracy that he coerced and s*xually abused women from 2004 to 2024 as part of his massive "criminal enterprise." Prosecutors claimed that he orchestrated elaborate, dr*g-fueled org**s called "freak offs." The music mogul has vehemently denied all the accusations, insisting that all s*xual activities were consensual, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A centerpiece of evidence in the trial is tape records of Diddy beating his longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a lobby of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. She's reportedly listed as "Victim-1" in the five-count indictment by the federal prosecutors, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ventura is expected to testify in the trial under her real name.

Expand Tweet

However, on Friday, May 9, the defense lawyers previewed their argument, giving people a first glance at how they would cross-examine Cassie Ventura. Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, per ABC 7, that they will argue it as domestic violence and not coercion. He said:

"We are going to take the position that there was mutual violence in their relationship. We're probably going to call it domestic violence."

However, Judge Subramanian called the defense' argument "a stretch," adding that "strong people can be coerced just like a weak person. Ventura is expected to be the third witness taking the stand during the trial. One of the first two, according to tyhe prosecutors, is an "escort."

Also, on Friday, Diddy's prosecutors reportedly added a "Victim 5" to their witness list, according to the Daily Mail. Although the person's identity remains unknown, Judge Subramanian said that the victim will not be granted anonymity.

Diddy's trial is expected to last two months. The court will open on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9:00 am local time, starting with the peremptory strikes to choose the 12 jurors and 6 alternates. They will be sworn before the opening statements.

