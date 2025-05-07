Potential juror for Diddy's trial questioned for allegedly shoplifting a wand from a Harry Potter store as a teenager

A potential juror for Diddy's trial was reportedly questioned over shoplifting from a Harry Potter World store as a teenager. On Monday, May 5, the highly anticipated trial for Diddy (born Sean John Combs) began with jury selection. As per a report from TMZ, both sides — the federal prosecutor and the defense team — were allowed to pick 12 jurors and six alternates.

Ad

The multi-millionaire music mogul was arrested on September 16, 2024, and charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. As of writing, he is imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

Several alleged victims have also filed lawsuits against him, claiming that they were drugged, intimidated, and assaulted. The rapper's legal team has pleaded not guilty to all the abovementioned lawsuits.

As per a report from the BBC, a 30-year-old prospective juror was questioned over an alleged crime he committed as a 16-year-old. She was reportedly caught shoplifting a wand from a Harry Potter World store at Universal Studios. For her crime, the former school teacher was fined and banned from entering the shop for a year.

Ad

Trending

The woman also admitted to liking a post on Instagram related to the rapper. When asked to elaborate, she explained that it was about a comedian joking about Combs and baby oil. The FBI had previously discovered over a thousand bottles of baby oil while raiding his residences.

As per the BBC report, the conversation with this potential juror elicited a few chuckles inside the courtroom.

Read More: "It's been tough" — Misa Hylton's lawyer says Diddy's trial as well as Mary J. Blige's lawsuit has taken a toll on the mother of rapper's child

Ad

Judge cracks Lord of the Rings joke during the process of jury selection for the Diddy trial

2018 Fox Network Upfront - Source: Getty

The jury selection for the trial was presided over by Judge Arun Subramanian. He was heading the entire selection process, which reportedly consisted of over 600 applicants filling up the form.

Ad

Referring to the long list of prospective candidates early in the day, he commented:

“I read through the people and places list, which is several pages long. I felt I was reading an appendix from, like, The Lord of the Rings.”

The jury selection also included interrogating the candidates to check their knowledge about people who were potentially linked to the case. These included Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lauren London, Dallas Austin, Harve Pierre, Laurieann Gibson, Dawn Richard, Michelle Williams and Diddy's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Ad

Read More: Diddy's trial judge cracks a 'Lord of the Rings' joke while referencing the number of prospective jurors that both sides plan to question

On the first day of the jury selection process, Combs presented himself in a blue blazer with gray hair and beard. The Bad Boy Records founder also requested Judge Subramanian to grant him a bathroom break in the middle of the trial. Although denied initially, he was eventually granted a two-minute hiatus.

Ad

As per TMZ, the Judge also referred to Diddy by his multiple monikers on the first day of trial. These included Puff Daddy, Love, and the like.

Read more: Why was Michael B Jordan mentioned during Diddy's trial? Cassie connection explored in wake of actor being name dropped

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a writer at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has a work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More