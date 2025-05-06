"It's been tough" — Misa Hylton's lawyer says Diddy's trial as well as Mary J. Blige's lawsuit has taken a toll on the mother of rapper's child

Stylist Misa Hylton's attorney recently gave the public an insight into his client's mindset amid her lawsuit with Mary J. Blige, and the s*x trafficking trial surrounding Diddy, the father of her son, Justin Dior. For the unversed, Diddy's trial on the federal charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporting to engage in prostitution" began on May 5, 2025, with jury selection.

Meanwhile, Misa Hylton sued Blige in late April for allegedly attempting to sabotage her business relationship with artist Vado, who is signed to Hylton's talent agency, M.I.S.A. Management. The rapper also has a recording contract with Blige's Beautiful Life Productions.

According to the lawsuit, Misa Hylton claimed that Blige tried to coerce Vado to break his management contract with M.I.S.A by withholding his album release and threatening to block him from touring.

During an interview with AllHipHop published on May 5, Misa Hylton's lawyer, Nicholas Ramcharitar, claimed the two legal matters have affected Hylton, adding that the situation has "been tough." He also lauded her for being a "wonderful mother" to her son and Christian Combs (Diddy's son with the late Kim Porter) amid their father's trial.

“The number one thing I can say about Misa Hylton is that she is a wonderful mother. She has beautiful kids. Both Christian and Justin are fantastic young men. I’ve had the opportunity to meet them, work with them in some capacity, and it’s clear they are a testament to how well Misa and Sean raised them," Ramcharitar said.

He continued:

"Now, with the trial going on, the kids being close to their father, and Misa maintaining a great working relationship with Sean, it’s been tough."

Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige have been friends since the former started styling the latter in the 1990s. Diddy and Blige have also been longtime collaborators, with the Bad Boy Records founder helping produce Blige's first two albums. However, whether the two remain friends after Diddy's arrest in September 2024 is unclear.

Attorney claimed the lawsuit took a "real emotional toll" on Misa Hylton

During his recent interview with AllHipHop, Misa Hylton's attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, claimed the lawsuit with Mary J. Blige has taken a "real emotional toll" on his client due to her decades-long friendship with the R&B star. The attorney also claimed that Misa Hylton often called him and asked him to find a way to leave Blige out of the lawsuit, saying:

“This has taken a real emotional toll on her. We genuinely tried everything we could to avoid this. Misa would call me five, six times a day. She’d call my office staff just as much, asking, ‘How do we keep her out of this? How do we not involve Mary?’ Because she didn’t want this. This isn’t what she needed right now."

The attorney claimed they tried for a year to avoid the situation. However, Blige's alleged contract breach had "serious financial consequences" for his client and left Vado "in limbo," leaving Hylton's legal team with no choice but to involve Blige.

In a May 1 interview with AllHipHop, Ramcharitar said Misa Hylton contacted Mary J. Blige and her team via calls, texts, and letters but received no response from them, adding:

"Misa did everything to keep this private—calls, texts, even letters to Mary’s legal team. But after months of silence and missed obligations, we had no choice but to file. This lawsuit wasn’t Plan A—it was Plan Z. Last time they were good was on the Amalfi Coast in August. After that—radio silence. No texts, no calls, no invites. Misa chalked it up to Mary being busy, but the pattern continued. Eventually, communication stopped completely.”

He added that Misa Hylton might reconsider the lawsuit if Blige "steps up, honors the agreement, gets Vado on tour, back in the studio."

Exploring Misa Hylton's lawsuit

According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop published on April 28, Misa Hylton sued her longtime friend, Mary J. Blige, for $5 million for attempting to sabotage Vado's contract with her agency, M.I.S.A. Management.

As per the lawsuit, Vado signed a management contract with Hylton's agency on July 25, 2023, which reportedly entitled the agency to 20 percent of Vado's earnings. He also signed a recording contract with Blige's company on October 1, 2023.

The lawsuit claimed Vado finished his first album in mid-2024. However, the project was allegedly "shelved" as Blige attempted to leverage it to coerce him into breaking his contract with M.I.S.A. The lawsuit also claimed that Blige warned Vado via text messages that she would not allow his album to be released "as long as he stayed with M.I.S.A."

It also alleged that Blige tried to persuade Vado to break his management contract over "private yacht gatherings, hotel meetings, and exclusive events" without the knowledge of M.I.S.A. representatives.

The lawsuit also claimed Blige's security chief (described as her boyfriend in the court documents) coaxed Vado to sign with him, warning the rapper that he would "lose out on opportunities" if he refused to do so. The suit claimed the alleged situation left Vado in "economic servitude."

The lawsuit is seeking $5 million "in damages for breach of contract, emotional distress and interference with business relationships." It also requests an injunction to "prevent further disruption from Blige or her company."

In other news, the trial for Diddy's s*x trafficking case began on May 5 with jury selection. According to USA Today, the judge selected 19 potential jurors on the first day, and more will be questioned as the trial continues on May 6. The rapper, who faces five federal charges, turned down a potential plea deal ahead of his trial on May 2.

