If Diddy testifies, his words might be admissible in more than 60 pending civil cases against him, says former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial nears, people eagerly anticipate whether the rapper will take the stand and testify. The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 5, and the proceedings are expected to last over eight weeks. Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said in The Downfall of Diddy documentary that his client might testify, adding that Combs was "very eager to tell his story.”

However, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani deemed it unwise for the rapper to testify. In an exclusive statement to People Magazine published on May 2, Rahmani said Combs' testimony would make his words "admissible" in over 60 unsettled civil cases against him.

According to the Cambridge dictionary, the word "admissible" in legalese refers to anything "considered satisfactory and acceptable in a law court." For context, Combs faces several civil lawsuits accusing him of r*pe, s*xual assault, abuse, and harassment, in addition to his federal charges.

Combs has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024, when he was arrested on the federal charges of "racketeering, s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution."

Neama Rahmani expects Diddy to be convicted

In his statement to People Magazine, Neama Rahmani (who has no connection to Diddy's case), explored what might occur if Diddy were to testify during his upcoming trial. The former federal prosecutor said the rapper would be cross-examined if he testified, and his testimony could be used against him in the civil lawsuits.

Rahmani added that Combs' attorneys would likely try to question the accusers' credibility by alleging their motives hinged on “fame, money, or revenge.” However, the former federal prosecutor continued that this strategy might falter in the face of multiple accusers all claiming the same thing. He said:

“When multiple victims are testifying Combs physically and sexually assaulted them, it will be hard for the defense to argue it was all consensual. Adults can consent to s*xual activity no matter how freaky it is, but the victims may have been coerced by force or were unable to consent because they were under the influence of drugs."

When asked about the possible outcome of the trial, Rahmani said he expected the rapper to be convicted of his charges and "spend decades in prison."

“This is a very strong case for the prosecution. The sheer number of victims, years and pattern of abuse and the electronic evidence implicating Combs make this a challenging case to defend," Rahmani added.

According to AP News on April 18, Combs' attorneys had earlier requested that the trial be postponed by two months for a longer preparation period. However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request during a court hearing on April 18, noting that the rapper had at least four attorneys at his behest and sufficient time to prepare for the trial.

Cassie Ventura to testify in Diddy's trial

Cassie Ventura, Diddy's former partner, is expected to testify in the upcoming trial under her real name, as per The Hollywood Reporter on April 7.

Ventura, referred to as "Victim-1" in the court documents, filed a s*xual assault lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, where she had detailed the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of the rapper, including being forced to participate in his alleged "freak-off" parties.

Ventura's lawsuit was eventually settled, with Diddy denying the allegations. However, in May 2024, CNN released footage of Combs physically assaulting Ventura. As the CCTV footage from 2016 (taken from an LA hotel) became mainstream news, the rapper apologized. As per People in May 2024, he said in an Instagram video:

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

However, in March 2025, his legal team requested the court to dismiss the video as evidence, accusing CNN of "substantially altering" it and deleting the original footage, as per People Magazine on March 13. Meanwhile, CNN has denied all accusations of editing the video, adding that it did not "destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source."

In other news, Sean "Diddy" Combs, who pleaded not guilty when first arraigned, has again refused a plea deal just days before his trial.

