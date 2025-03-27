Diddy accused of forcing photographer into performing s*xual act during commercial photoshoot, according to new lawsuit

Amid the multiple lawsuits already filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs, a new suit has emerged. The latest lawsuit is reportedly filed by a Hollywood photographer, whose identity has been undisclosed. The photographer accused Combs of s*xually assaulting him in a trailer while he was working on a well-known commercial.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Combs lured the photographer into the trailer and framed a meeting indicating an opportunity for professional development. The alleged victim claimed that Diddy had forced him to perform oral s*x on him. The photographer further indicated that Combs told him:

"If you suck right I'll make your career take off."

Diddy allegedly coerced a man to perform oral s*x, (Photo via @@diddydocket/X)

As per reports by TMZ, while the accuser stated that he was straight, he apparently decided to perform oral s*x on the music mogul. The photographer further recalled the alleged incident and claimed that the mogul asked him to hold his semen in his mouth, which he denied. This apparently led to a physical scuffle.

According to the accuser, Combs threw him out of the trailer shortly after this. This prompted the Hollywood photographer to return to work despite immense trauma. The accuser has now charged the music mogul with s*xual battery and sought damages.

The suit added that the alleged incident had caused the accuser immense mental trauma and pain. The mogul's team is yet to respond to the allegations made against him.

A judge has recently dismissed several charges against Diddy in the suit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones

In separate news about Diddy, new progress has happened in the lawsuit against him filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. For context, this suit was filed in February 2024, in which Jones accused the mogul of drugging and s*xually harassing him while he was working for Combs September 2022 to November 2023.

In August 2024, the rapper's legal team filed a motion to dismiss the charges filed against him. On March 24, as Variety reported, Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed a few charges in the lawsuit against Combs.

The charges dismissed included the RICO charge against Combs and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. Other charges, like negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims, breach of contract claims, and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) claims, were also dismissed by Judge Oetken.

As for the multiple lawsuits filed against Diddy, the mogul's legal team has denied all of them. In response to a suit filed in February, his team said:

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s*xually assaulted or s*x trafficked anyone. Man or woman, adult or minor."

The mogul's trial for his s*x trafficking charges has been set for May 5, 2025. He is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

