Who is Vado? Real name and all about the rapper embroiled at the centre of Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton lawsuit

Mary J. Blige was recently sued by her former stylist, Misa Hylton, and Vado, a well-known rapper. Vado has been a popular face in the music industry for more than a decade and gained recognition for his album Gunz n' Butta alongside the song, Look Me In My Eyes.

All Hip Hop acquired the legal documents related to the lawsuit on April 28, 2025, which alleged that Vado, also known as Teyon Isaiah Winfree, was working under a contract with M.I.S.A Management, a company owned by Misa Hylton.

The agreement also sanctioned 20% of the earnings accumulated by Winfree for the agency. Isaiah Winfree was working with Hylton since July 2023, and he joined Blige's company, Beautiful Life Productions, around three months later.

However, the lawsuit claims that Mary allegedly attempted to interfere with Hylton and Isaiah Winfree's agreement. She allegedly aimed to keep the latter away from Misa's company by inviting him to certain occasions, including meetings at luxurious hotels, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

The court documents alleged that Mary tried to convince Winfree to discontinue working with Misa and that Mary was reportedly helped by her head of security, who told Teyon to join Mary if he was not willing to risk his career in any manner. Apart from that, Mary had allegedly warned Isaiah Winfree that she would not allow the release of his new album or go on a tour if he did not leave Misa.

Notably, Misa was not invited to any of the meetings between Hylton and Isaiah Winfree. Additionally, since Teyon's album was not released, the artist reportedly began suffering from financial problems, including failing to pay the advance associated with the recording deal, as stated by AllHipHop.

Vado has released multiple mixtapes and singles: Career and other details explained

The Harlem, New York native made his debut in the music industry more than 10 years ago. Vado has already become popular for two major projects, which have been collaborative albums, starting with Heat In Here Vol. 1 in 2010, followed by Gunz n' Butta a year later.

Both projects managed to receive a positive response, with Gunz n' Butta grabbing a spot on the US Billboard 200. The albums were released under the record label Diplomat. Back in 2010, Vado also opened up about his '90s music style as he spoke to Complex and said:

“I’m young with an old soul. I know music where every song is concepts. Every verse you have to talk about something. Paint some type of picture and make a person interested and if you not painting a picture, at least explain yourself. Like how you livin’? What you want? What type of girls you like? What kind of cars you want to drive? That’s from the ‘90s era.”

In the same conversation, Teyon disclosed that his rapping journey started at 16 and that he became serious about establishing his career in the rapping world when he turned 19. He further stated that he has been a fan of artists like Nipsey Hussle and J. Cole.

Vado has been working with Sony for a long time and is a member of the hip-hop duo U.N., which includes rapper Cam'ron. He has had successful collaborations with Cash Money and Republic. Teyon even made guest appearances on the songs of artists like DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Busta Rhymes.

As a solo artist, Teyon has many mixtapes in his credits, including Slime Flu, V-Day, Sinatra, Crime Square, and more. He is also known for his singles like Talk to Me, My Bae, Hey Muma, Speaking in Tungs, and Look Me In My Eyes.

